24 Hours In Police Custody returns to Channel 4 with a brand new feature-length special tonight.

The first episode of a brand new series will air on Sunday, 3 December at 9PM on Channel 4.

This special documentary offers a riveting look at a tense armed siege in a residential tower block, unfolding the dramatic events from an insider’s perspective.

The incident begins at 6am on a tranquil Sunday, with a 999 call reporting a man brandishing what appears to be an AK-47 rifle in a Bedford flat complex.

The caller also reports that the armed man is threatening to shoot anyone he sees. Two men have already barricaded themselves in one of the flats.

As the situation escalates, one of the men starts broadcasting live on Facebook. In response, Bedfordshire Police’s armed units quickly encircle the building, preparing for a potential standoff.

The documentary provides an extraordinary glimpse into the operation’s nerve centre, led by Superintendent Steve Ashdown.

With the tension mounting, he acknowledges the gravity of their potential actions, stating, “If we do on this occasion discharge our guns and somebody gets killed, it’s absolutely right that the public has access to everything I knew about what was going on at the time.”

The program captures every development of this high-stakes incident, offering a compelling narrative that surpasses even the most intricate crime fiction.

This real-life drama showcases the critical decisions and intense moments faced by law enforcement during such emergencies.

