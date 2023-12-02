Doctor Who cast for Wild Blue Yonder special episode 2023

Here’s a full list of who’s on the cast of the second of Doctor Who’s 60th anniversary special Wild Blue Yonder.

During the BBC’s centenary celebration of Doctor Who, in a twist of events, Jodie Whittaker’s Thirteenth Doctor transformed through regeneration into David Tennant, heralding his comeback as the Fourteenth Doctor.

Catherine Tate also returns to her role as Donna Noble, with a trio of new episodes set to air in 2023.

A teaser for the second episode shares: “The Tardis takes the Doctor and Donna to the furthest edge of adventure. To escape, they must face the most desperate fight of their lives, with the fate of the universe at stake.”

Doctor Who cast – Wild Blue Yonder

Here’s a full list of who’s on the cast of Doctor Who special Wild Blue Yonder…

David Tennant plays The Doctor

Catherine Tate plays Donna Noble

Susan Twist plays Mrs Merridew

Miriam Margolyes plays Voice of the Meep

Yasmin Finney plays Rose Noble

Karl Collins plays Shaun Temple

Jacqueline King plays Sylvia Noble

Bonnie Langford plays Melanie Bush

Jemma Redgrave as Kate Stewart

Ruth Madeley plays Shirley Anne-Bingham

Watch Doctor Who on TV and online

The second Doctor Who special airs on 2 December on BBC One .

Fans in the UK also watch online on BBC iPlayer. For viewers outside the UK, the specials will be available to watch online on Disney+.

Alongside the main show, this year welcomes brand new spin-off Doctor Who: Unleashed which will air Saturday nights at 7:30PM after the main episodes.

In last week’s episode, The Doctor was caught in a fight to the death when a spaceship crash-landed in London. As the battle wreaked havoc, destiny headed towards the Doctor’s old friend, Donna.

Meanwhile the third and final episode in the 60th anniversary specials will air next Saturday.

Doctor Who will then return on Christmas Day on BBC One with Ncuti Gatwa stepping into the role of the Fifteenth Doctor in his inaugural adventure.

He’ll be joined on the cast by Millie Gibson, who debuts as his new companion, Ruby Sunday.