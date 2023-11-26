Antiques Roadshow tonight - cane with secrets and watch that saved a life

Antiques Roadshow continues tonight (26 November 2023) with a repeat episode on BBC Two.

Fiona Bruce and her team explore Moray in northern Scotland, with a visit to the historic Brodie Castle, the ancestral home of the Brodie clan for around 800 years.

Here, Fiona uncovers the Rodney carving, an 8th-century relic from the time of the Picts, known for their detailed carvings and the impressive Celtic cross in the castle’s grounds.

The team discovers a range of fascinating items: Ronnie Archer-Morgan examines a rosewood cane concealing a compass and a telescope, while Duncan Campbell evaluates an engraved silver salver given to an engineer for designing an early version of the modern combine harvester.

Meanwhile, Lisa Lloyd delves into fashion history with 18th-century silk shoes and a Victorian dress.

Geoffrey Munn is enthralled by a ruby, diamond, and gold brooch from pre-revolutionary Russia, a gift from the House of Hanover. Cristian Beadman encounters a piece of modern genetic history with the fleece of the sheep that paved the way for Dolly the sheep’s cloning technology. Adding a cultural touch, Fiona learns about the nuances of bagpipe music from a family of bagpipe makers.

The episode also features other unique finds, including a life-saving watch and a dazzling diamond Faberge bracelet, rounding off the visit to Brodie Castle with a touch of sparkle.

Antiques Roadshow airs at 8PM on BBC Two tonight at 8PM on 26 November 2023.

The repeat episode, part of the 45th series, originally aired in April 2023.

You can also watch episodes online via the BBC iPlayer here.

Antiques Roadshow will continue next Sunday night on BBC Two with the new series of Survivor UK currently airing on BBC One on Saturday and Sunday nights.