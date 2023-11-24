Watch the trailer for series two of Vigil on BBC One

The BBC has unveiled the trailer from the much-anticipated return of its hit drama Vigil.

Coming soon to BBC One and BBC iPlayer, Vigil delves into the high-stakes world of drone warfare in a brand-new investigation led by characters Amy Silva (played by Suranne Jones) and Kirsten Longacre (portrayed by Rose Leslie).

Watch the trailer below…

Series two of Vigil will begin on Sunday, 10 December at 9PM on BBC One and iPlayer.

This season, viewers will follow Silva and Longacre as they tackle a mysterious case involving multiple deaths at a Scottish weapons test site. Their investigation takes them deep into the secretive realms of the air force in Scotland and the Middle East, where they confront the perils of modern warfare and grapple with their own uncertain futures.

Vigil series two also welcomes a host of new and returning talent. Gary Lewis reprises his role as DSU Robertson, and the series introduces new cast members including Romola Garai, Dougray Scott, Amir El-Masry, David Elliot, Chris Jenks, Tommy Sim’aan, Oscar Salem, Jonathan Ajayi, and Hiba Medina, who makes her major TV debut.

The series has already established itself as a powerhouse in British television. Its first season was the UK’s most-watched new drama launch since ‘Bodyguard’ in 2018, drawing over 13 million viewers. It also earned an International Emmy and a BAFTA nomination for Best Drama Series.

Filmed in the picturesque landscapes of Scotland and the exotic locales of Morocco, Vigil series two is slated to captivate audiences with its intense drama and intriguing plot.

Fans of the series can also revisit the first season, currently available to stream on BBC iPlayer.