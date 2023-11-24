BBC Three has given audiences their first glimpse into new comedy-drama Boarders.

This new six-part series, conceived by the award-winning writer Daniel Lawrence Taylor (Timewasters), is set to premiere on BBC Three and BBC iPlayer in 2024.

Boarders is a vibrant coming-of-age story that follows five gifted, underprivileged black students from inner-city London. These students find their worlds turned upside down as they receive scholarships to attend St. Gilberts, an illustrious boarding school renowned for its prestige and exclusivity.

Femi (ARUNA JALLOH), Jaheim (JOSH TEDEKU), Leah (JODIE CAMPBELL), Omar (MYLES KAMWENDO) and Toby (SEKOU DIABY)

Femi (ARUNA JALLOH) and Omar (MYLES KAMWENDO)

Gus (DANIEL LAWRENCE TAYLOR) and Jaheim (JOSH TEDEKU)

Bernard (DEREK RIDDELL) and Carol (NIKY WARDLEY)

The newly released photos introduce the cast, featuring Josh Tedeku (Supacell, A Town Called Malice) as Jaheim, Jodie Campbell (Bulletproof, No Return) as Leah, and Myles Kamwendo (The School for Good and Evil) as Omar. Joining them are Sekou Diaby and Aruna Jalloh, both making their screen debuts, playing Toby and Femi, respectively.

Additionally, Derek Riddell (Happy Valley, Gentleman Jack) will portray the headmaster Bernard, and Niky Wardley (Queen of Oz, The Catherine Tate Show) is set to play Carol Watlington-Geese, Chair of the Board.

Daniel Lawrence Taylor, the creator and writer of Boarders, also steps in front of the camera to play Gus, a mentor to the five new students at St. Gilberts.

Jaheim (JOSH TEDEKU), Toby (SEKOU DIABY) and Rupert (HARRY GILBY)

Cheddar (ARCHIE FISHER) and Femi (ARUNA JALLOH)

Beatrix (TALLULAH GREIVE), Florence (ROSIE GRAHAM) and Abby (Assa Kanoute)

Additional cast includes Harry Gilby (Tolkien), Tallulah Greive (Our Ladies, Cinderella), Rosie Graham (The School for Good and Evil, Sanditon), Georgina Sadler (The A List) and Assa Kanoutè and Archie Fisher, making their screen debuts.

Set against the backdrop of a controversial viral video involving a student, Boarders narrates the tale of these students navigating their new life in a world reminiscent of Harry Potter, replete with sprawling playing fields, majestic architecture, and intricate social norms. The series explores themes of identity, class, and the stark contrast between their previous life and the world of the elite.

Boarders will be released on BBC Three and iPlayer in 2024.