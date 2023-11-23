Taskmaster's New Year Treat line up revealed for new special

The line up for Taskmaster’s New Year Treat’s new special have been revealed.

As the New Year approaches, Channel 4 is set to bring a festive treat to its viewers with the latest one-off special.

Greg Davies, revered as the supreme Taskmaster, alongside his devoted assistant Little Alex Horne, is ready to welcome a diverse group of five celebrities from across the entertainment spectrum.

Taskmaster New Year Treat – Alex Horne & Greg Davies

These well-known faces are gearing up to face a series of bizarre and hilariously tough challenges, all in the name of entertainment.

Taskmaster’s New Year Treat line up

Entrepreneur and renowned Dragon from ‘Dragon’s Den’, Deborah Meaden, will bring her business acumen to the wacky world of Taskmaster. Joining her is Kojey Radical, a Mercury Prize and MOBO Award-nominated music artist known for his unique style.

The charismatic BAFTA-winning actor Lenny Rush is also set to showcase his competitive spirit. Steve Backshall, a familiar face as a TV presenter, adventurer, author, and wildlife expert, will demonstrate his adventurous prowess.

Completing the lineup is the beloved radio and television presenter Zoe Ball, known for her energetic and engaging personality.

These courageous contestants will plunge into what is arguably television’s most surreal and cutthroat competition. Their aim is to impress the Taskmaster and outdo each other in a series of ludicrous tasks.

The stakes are high as they vie for points, seeking the Taskmaster’s elusive praise while steering clear of his often acerbic judgement. The ultimate prize is the much-coveted Taskmaster’s unique Trophy of Eyebrows, a symbol of quirky victory in this eccentric contest.

An air date for the latest special is to be announced.

For now you can catch up on the main series on Channel4.com here. Series 16 featured comedian and author Julian Clary; comedy actor, writer and stand-up Lucy Beaumont; multi-award winning stand-up Sam Campbell; presenter and comedian Sue Perkins; and actor, writer and director Susan Wokoma.

