Cast revealed for Suspect series two on Channel 4

Casting has been revealed for series two of Channel 4 drama Suspect.

Written by Joy Wilkinson (Lockwood & Co, The Watch) and David Allison (The Couple Next Door, Marcella), the eight-part drama series promises a gripping storyline and a captivating cast.

Picking up from the tantalizing end of the first season, Suspect continues the story with Anne-Marie Duff reprising her role as Dr. Susannah Newman.

In series two, Dr. Newman embarks on a race against time to stop a self-confessed serial killer, revealed during a hypnotherapy session with new client Jon, played by Dominic Cooper. The stakes are high as Susannah attempts to avert another murder, in a bid to save Sapphire, while dealing with her past traumas.

The cast is further bolstered by the addition of notable actors including Dominic Cooper (Preacher, Mamma Mia!) as Jon Fallow, Tamsin Greig (Friday Night Dinner, Belgravia), Vinette Robinson (Boiling Point, The Lazarus Project), Eddie Marsan (The Thief, His Wife and the Canoe, Ray Donovan), Celine Buckens (Showtrial, The Ex-Wife), Nicholas Pinnock (Top Boy, For Life), and Gina McKee (Bodyguard, Our Friends in the North).

Suspect is scheduled for release in 2024 on Channel 4 in the UK and BritBox International in the US and Canada.

Anne-Marie Duff said: “I’m so pleased to be returning to Suspect to be able to dig deeper into the character of Dr Susannah Newman. Expect lots of twists, turns and revelations alongside more questions to be answered. I can’t wait for viewers to see what we’ve done with the second series.”

Ben Wadey, Channel 4 Drama Commissioning Executive added: “We’re thrilled to be working with Eagle Eye Drama again to be bringing back Suspect for a second series. With Anne-Marie Duff returning as Dr Susannah Newman plus a truly spectacular ensemble cast that includes Dominic Cooper, Tamsin Greig and Eddie Marsan, Channel 4 viewers are truly in for a ride when this hits our screens.”

Jo McGrath, Executive Producer for Eagle Eye Drama said: “Suspect Season 2 kicks off with a chilling opening episode, this time with the outstanding Anne-Marie Duff in the title role, joined by a cast of stellar actors and the series will build to a terrifying climax. Director Carolina Giammetta has assembled a phenomenal crew and I know she will deliver an utterly compelling series.”