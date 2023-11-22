James Acaster, Leo Reich and Alan Carr stand-up specials will arrive on Sky and NOW this December.

James Acaster, renowned for his unique comedic style, presents James Acaster: Cold Lasagne Hate Myself 1999.

In this special, Acaster juxtaposes the best year of his life, 1999, with his worst, 2017. The show delves into a variety of experiences from breakups to family holidays, including a memorable incident on The Great British Bake Off.

Leo Reich steps into the spotlight with his first TV comedy special, Leo Reich: Literally Who Cares?!. Reich, who humorously labels himself an ‘important young mind,’ navigates the complexities of our uncertain times. His performance is a blend of stand-up and performance art, filled with songs, stories, and thought-provoking non-sequiturs, all aiming to highlight significant social and political issues.

Alan Carr, the nation’s beloved Chatty Man, brings his fourth solo show, Regional Trinket, to Sky audiences. Following a global tour, Carr shares his experiences from his star-studded wedding to life during lockdown on a farm. In Regional Trinket, Carr focuses on finding joy in the little things, embracing his evolution from a national treasure to a ‘Regional Trinket.’

James Acaster: Cold Lasagne Hate Myself 1999 airs 12 December on Sky Comedy and NOW

Leo Reich: Literally Who Cares?! airs next month on Sky Comedy and NOW

Alan Carr: Regional Trinket will air this Christmas on Sky Comedy and NOW

James Acaster said: “This show is about 2017. And 1999. And a little about 2013. But mostly it’s about 2017. I toured it in 2018 and 2019, when I also filmed it. I spent 2020 editing the show and then released it independently in 2021. Now, in 2023, I’m delighted it’s found a new home on Sky. Bon appetite!”

Leo Reich enthused: “I’m so thrilled that the show will be available in the UK, on Sky and NOW — it was very important to me that Britain be able to witness the monster it has created.”

Alan Carr enthused: “My Regional Trinket show is coming to Sky, and I couldn’t be happier. I’ve toured this show from Nottingham to New York from Lisbon to Los Angeles and I am always blown away by the audience’s reaction to it so for the lovely Sky viewers to sit and enjoy it with their families this Christmas warms the cockles of my heart. Written at probably one of the unhappiest times of my life, it’s turned out to be one of the funniest. My most personal tour to date has turned out to be my biggest yet which just goes to show misery loves company! Enjoy!”

These three shows join an impressive roster of stand-up performances on Sky Comedy, including shows by Katherine Ryan, Rob Beckett, Nish Kumar, and Micky Flanagan.

