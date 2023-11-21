2023 Death In Paradise Christmas Special cast and first look

Death In Paradise returns next month for a brand new Christmas Special.

The BBC Caribbean crime drama’s festive feature-length special will air on BBC One and iPlayer over the festive period.

The episode will feature a guest cast including Patsy Kensit (EastEnders), Doon Mackichan (Two Doors Down), Youssef Kerkour (House of Gucci), Geoff Bell (The Curse), Bronagh Waugh (Ridley), Amelia Clarkson (The Last Kingdom), Freddy Carter (Shadow and Bone) and Leila Khan (Heartstopper).

Bella Stableforth (PATSY KENSIT). Credit: BBC / Red Planet / Denis Guyeon

Joining them are Death in Paradise series regulars Ralf Little (D.I Neville Parker), Don Warrington (Commissioner Selwyn Patterson), Shantol Jackson (D.S Naomi Thomas), Tahj Miles (Officer Marlon Pryce), Ginny Holder (Trainee Officer Darlene Curtis) and Élizabeth Bourgine (Catherine Bordey).

When Gerry Stableforth, a successful businessman and devoted family man, is found deceased in a ravine, his family—his wife Bella, their children Benjamin and Mariana, and niece Riley—are plunged into a state of disbelief. The case falls into the hands of DI Neville Parker, DS Naomi Thomas, Officer Marlon Pryce, and Trainee Officer Darlene Curtis. As they delve into the case, the plot thickens with the sudden disappearance of Debbie Clumson, a digital marketing expert visiting the family. Debbie’s partner, Dave, becomes desperate to uncover the truth behind her vanishing.

In the midst of this intrigue, Neville’s vivacious mother, Melanie, arrives on the island to celebrate Christmas with her son. She quickly befriends Catherine Bordey, and together, they become a sensation in the local dating world. Melanie also tries to offer guidance to Neville, who struggles with his belief that he may never find love.

Naomi, influenced by Melanie’s zest for life, decides to focus more on her personal life. But her new approach could lead to unexpected complications, especially with a close friend at the office Christmas party. Meanwhile, Neville might be the one to inadvertently disrupt Commissioner Selwyn Patterson’s grand plans for the Christmas lights ceremony.

A date for the Christmas special is to be announced.

Following the one-off, a brand new full series of Death In Paradise will arrive in 2024.

For now, past episodes – including last year’s Christmas show – are available on BBC iPlayer.