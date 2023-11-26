Here’s all you need to know about the 2023 Junior Eurovision Song Contest and how to watch in the UK!

The BBC will broadcast the contest for only second time in the competition’s history.

The 2023 Junior Eurovision Song Contest will take place on Sunday, 26 November with contestants aged between 9 and 14 taking part. Similar to the main Eurovision Song Contest, the winner is decided by a mixture of national juries and viewer votes.

France will host the event following Lissandro’s winning performance in 2022 with Oh maman!.

Watch Junior Eurovision Song Contest on TV and online

The Junior Eurovision Song Contest will be broadcast simultaneously on BBC Two, and CBBC at 3PM UK time on Sunday, 26 November

You’ll also be able to watch online live and on catch up via the BBC iPlayer.

BBC Radio 1 DJ Lauren Layfield and singer HRVY are the UK commentators, following all the excitement of the contest live from Salford.

Voting is online only at JESC.TV and UK viewers require a BBC account to vote so will need to make sure they have registered beforehand. They will then be directed to login in when casting their votes via JESC.TV

Meet the UK entry for Junior Eurovision 2023

Hayla, Maisie, and Yazmin, three talented young vocalists, have been chosen to represent the United Kingdom at the Junior Eurovision Song Contest 2023.

Their selection marks a significant first, as they will be forming a new girl group, STAND UNIQU3, the first group ever to represent the UK in this contest.

Their song, Back To Life, is crafted by renowned songwriters Sky Adams, Jakke Erixson, and Jack Hawitt, whose previous collaborations include artists like Jason Derulo, Lauren Spencer Smith, Kylie Minogue and Ava Max.

This follows the success of the UK’s 2022 representative, Freya Skye, who performed Lose My Head in Yerevan, Armenia. Freya captured the top spot in the public vote and secured an impressive 5th place overall in the contest.

Director of BBC Children’s & Education, Patricia Hidalgo, said: “With an infectious pop song and three fantastic performers, we have high hopes for our brilliant trio, STAND UNIQU3. Families everywhere can tune in to CBBC, BBC Two and BBC iPlayer to watch the live show on Sunday afternoon.”

Meanwhile, Eurovison’s main contest will return in 2024, hosted in Sweden after their win at this year’s show in Liverpool.