Between The Covers books - full list of books featured on BBC show

Here’s a full run down of the books featured on BBC Two series Between The Covers.

Hosted by Sara Cox since 2020, each episode of the BBC show features famous faces discussing their favourite books, new releases and iconic classics.

There have been seven series so far with the most recent currently airing on Monday nights at 7PM on BBC One. You can also watch online via the BBC iPlayer.

Sara said: “The books we’ve chosen this series I think are among the best we’ve ever had; superb writing that will entice and delight our viewers – plus of course oodles of other great reads courtesy of our superstar guests, who come clutching their favourite books to share with our awesome audience.”

Here’s a run down of all the books in the latest series, and those from past runs as well…

Between The Covers book list – Series 7 (Autumn 2023)

Each episode of series seven will feature two review sections: one spotlighting a newly published book, reflecting a mixture of styles and genres, the second a classic from The Booker Prize backlist.

The six newly published books in the upcoming new series are:

Meanwhile The books from The Booker Prize backlist are:

The celebrity panellists on the upcoming episodes include Rob Delaney, Geri Halliwell-Horner, Nish Kumar, Sandi Toksvig, Richard Armitage, Ellie Taylor, Ade Edmondson, Kerry Godliman, Bill Paterson, Annie Macmanus, Chris McCausland and Alex Jones.

They’re joined by Ben Miller, Andi Osho, Ed Byrne, Suzi Ruffell, Omari Douglas, Angela Barnes, Adam Kay, Anita Rani, Ahir Shah, Laura Smyth, Jo Brand and Miles Jupp.

Between The Covers book list – Series 6 (Spring 2023)

2023’s first series saw a Eurovision twist as the UK hosted the Eurovision Song Contest on behalf of ukraine.

The six newly published books carefully selected for the series (in broadcast order) are:

In The Blink Of An Eye, by Jo Callaghan

The Space Between Us, by Doug Johnstone

Weyward, by Emilia Hart

Strange Sally Diamond, by Liz Nugent

Hungry Ghosts, by Kevin Jared Hosein

Old God’s Time, by Sebastian Barry

Meanwhile, the books set in Eurovision countries are:

Burial Rights, by Hannah Kent (Iceland)

Lullaby, by Leïla Slimani (France)

Death And The Penguin, by Andrey Kurkov (Ukraine)

The Summer Book, by Tove Jansson (Finland)

I’m Not Scared, by Niccolò Ammaniti (Italy)

My Family And Other Animals, by Gerald Durrell (Greece)

The celebrity guests taking part across the series are Meera Syal, Alan Davies, Samantha Bond, Mel Giedroyc, Hugh Fearnley-Whittingstall, Sara Pascoe, Katie Melua, Adam Garcia, Cerys Matthews, Charlie Higson, Nick Knowles, Laura Whitmore, Angela Scanlon, DJ Spoony, Rob Rinder, Sunetra Sarker, Ivo Graham, Sophie Duker, Helen McGinn, Ore Oduba, Sara Barron, Gethin Jones and Joe Thomas.

Between The Covers book list – Series 5 (Autumn 2022)

The seven newly-published books which will feature in the new series are:

The Perfect Golden Circle by Benjamin Myers

The Second Sight Of Zachary Cloudesley, by Sean Lusk

Sometimes People Die, by Simon Stephenson

The Night Ship, by Jess Kidd

Take My Hand, by Dolen Perkins-Valdez

The Dance Tree, b Kiran Millwood Hargrave

Meanwhile the Booker Backlist novels chosen are:

Cloud Atlas by David Mitchell

Snap by Belinda Bauer

The Long Song by Andrea Levy

The Remains Of The Day by Kazuo Ishiguro

Moon Tiger by Penelope Lively

Us by David Nicholls

The celebrity guests taking part across the new series were Graham Norton, Alex Jones, Amanda Abbington, JJ Chalmers, Ruth Jones, Jessie Cave, Samuel West, Kae Kurd, Paterson Joseph, Al Murray, Sophie Raworth, Jenny Eclair, Tom Allen, Stephen Mangan, Pam Ferris, Rakhee Thakrar, Gabby Logan, Ade Adepitan, Kerry Godliman, Tom Read Wilson, Ugo Monye, Clara Amfo, Sarah Keyworth and Rick Edwards.

Between The Covers book list – Series 4 (Spring 2022)

Series four again featured brand new books and additional book choices selected from the Big Jubilee Read, a reading for pleasure campaign spearheaded by BBC Arts and The Reading Agency.

The seven newly-published books which featured in the series were:

People Person, by Candice Carty-Williams

Two Storm Wood, by Philip Gray

Lessons In Chemistry, by Bonnie Garmus

Love Marriage, by Monica Ali

Metronome, by Tom Watson

Exactly What You Mean, by Ben Hinshaw

The Dictator’s Wife, by Freya Berry

Meanwhile the Big Jubilee Read choices were:

The English Patient by Michael Ondaatje (1992, Sri Lanka/Canada)

The Lonely Londoners by Sam Selvon (1956, Trinidad)

Arrow Of God by Chinua Achebe (1964, Nigeria)

The Handmaid’s Tale by Margaret Atwood (1985, Canada)

The Secret River by Kate Grenville (2005, Australia)

The Night Tiger by Yangsze Choo (2019, Malaysia)

The Crow Eaters by Bapsi Sidhwa (1978, Pakistan)

The celebrity guests taking part across the series wereDavid Morrissey, Vick Hope, Richard Osman, Sir Trevor McDonald, Peter Davison, Mel Giedroyc, Sarah Hadland, Richard E. Grant, Deborah Meaden, Jo Brand, Darren Harriott, Neil Morrissey, Nina Wadia, Kate Bottley, Emeli Sandé, Jordan North, Rhys Stephenson, Deborah Frances-White, Adrian Scarborough, Jen Brister, Catherine Bohart, Colin Salmon, Dan Smith, Cariad Lloyd, Katy Wix, Pierre Novellie, Stephen Bailey and Sukh Ojla.

Between The Covers book list – Series 3 (Autumn 2021)

The six newly-published books which will featured in this series were:

Sorrow And Bliss by Meg Mason (Weidenfeld & Nicolson)

The Coward by Jarred McGinnis (Canongate)

Still Life by Sarah Winman (Fourth Estate)

Ascension by Oliver Harris (Little, Brown)

Small Things Like These by Claire Keegan (Faber & Faber)

Sankofa by Chibundu Onuzo (Virago)

They were joined by six Booker backlist gems:

Good Behaviour by Molly Keane.

The Garden Of Evening Mists by Tan Twan Eng

Fingersmith by Sarah Waters

Exit West by Mohsin Hamid

The Bookshop by Penelope Fitzgerald

The Secret Scripture by Sebastian Barry

The line-up of celebrity panellists keen to share their love of reading on the series were Emilia Fox, David Harewood, Greg James, Sarah Kendall, Prue Leith, Dane Baptiste, Evanna Lynch, Ben Miller, Rob Rinder, Lou Sanders, Sharleen Spiteri, Iain Stirling and Fleur East.

Between The Covers book list – Series 2 (Spring 2021)

Series two saw the panel discusses a big hitter book from last year as well as a newly published book, which deserved to be put in the spotlight.

The newly published books were:

The Fine Art Of Invisible Detection by Robert Goddard (published 18 March)

Should We Fall Behind by Sharon Duggal (published October 2020)

Sixteen Horses by Greg Buchanan (published 29 April)

Another Life by Jodie Chapman (published 1 April)

The Last House On Needless Street by Catriona Ward (published 18 March)

The Frequency Of Us by Keith Stuart (published 25 March)

The big hitting books were:

The Vanishing Half by Brit Bennett

The Lying Life Of Adults by Elena Ferrante

Agent Running In The Field by John le Carré

Hamnet by Maggie O’Farrell

Shuggie Bain by Douglas Stuart

The Girl With The Louding Voice by Abi Daré

Featuring on the celebrity panel were Ranvir Singh, Micky Flanagan, Sophie Willan, Reginald D Hunter, Nish Kumar, Stacey Dooley, Robert Webb, Caitlin Moran, Don Warrington, Zoe Lyons, Hugh Dennis, Giovanna Fletcher, David Baddiel, Katherine Ryan, Adjoa Andoh, Phil Davis, Rachel Parris, Rick Stein, Vick Hope, Rob Delaney, Mel Giedroyc, Rick Edwards, Oti Mabuse and Griff Rhys-Jones.

Between The Covers book list – Series 1 (Autumn 2020)

The first series featured a number of famous faces talking about their books and a separate book of the week.

The celebrity books were:

Sara Pascoe’s Sex Power Money

Graham Norton’s Home Stretch

Richard Osman’s Thursday Murder Club

Sophie Ward’s Love And Other Thought Experiments

Will Young’s To Be A Gay Man

Alan Davies’s Just Ignore Him

Babita Sharma’s The Corner Shop

The books of the week were:

Matt Haig’s The Midnight Library

Ingrid Persaud’s Love After Love

Steve Cavanagh’s Fifty Fifty

Louise Hare’s This Lovely City

Clare Chambers’ Small Pleasures

Bolu Babalola’s Love In Colour

Stuart Turton’s The Devil And The Dark Water

Alongside the celebrity authors, the guest panellists in series one were Laura Whitmore, Anita Rani, Russell Kane, Lolly Adefope, Ricky Wilson, Ellie Taylor, Rebecca Front, Ade Adepitan, Bill Bailey, Jo Brand, Ade Edmonson, Andi Oshu, Meera Syal, Guvna B, Dave Gorman, Tom Allen, Sophie Ellis Bextor, Phil Wang, Grace Dent, Ben Miller and Desiree Burch

More on: BBC TV