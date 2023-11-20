The BBC has confirmed that Wolf Hall will return for a second series.

Some eight-years after the original series, the much-anticipated adaptation of the final novel in Hilary Mantel’s award-winning trilogy, is set to begin filming soon.

Wolf Hall: The Mirror and the Light will air across six episodes and be broadcast on BBC One and iPlayer in the UK.

Reassembling the award-winning team from the first series, this instalment promises the same high-calibre production and storytelling. Peter Kosminsky, a seven-time BAFTA award winner, will direct the series, adapted for television by Academy award nominee Peter Straughan (Tinker Tailor Soldier Spy, Frank) and produced by Colin Callender’s Playground (The Undeclared War, All Creatures Great and Small) and Company Pictures (Van Der Valk, Blood).

Mark Rylance returns to his BAFTA-winning portrayal of Thomas Cromwell, while Damian Lewis reprises his role as King Henry VIII. Joining them is Jonathan Pryce as Cardinal Wolsey. The cast also includes Kate Phillips as Jane Seymour, Henry’s third wife, and Lilit Lesser as Princess Mary. The full list of returning and new cast members will be announced later.

Set in May 1536, following the execution of Anne Boleyn, the story follows Cromwell’s relentless ascent to power amidst the turbulent reign of Henry VIII. Navigating a time of political and religious upheaval, Cromwell, a self-made man, balances his survival instincts with his moral compass. The series promises a gripping portrayal of his struggle to reshape England, even as his enemies plot in the shadows.

Wolf Hall: The Mirror and the Light will cover the last four years of Cromwell’s life, charting his rise and influence as one of the most formidable figures of his era. Audiences can look forward to a series that not only completes Cromwell’s story but also vividly brings to life the complexity and drama of Tudor England.

Wolf Hall series one is available to watch on BBC iPlayer in the UK and on the PBS Masterpiece Prime Video Channel in the US.

