ITV announce new drama Douglas Is Cancelled with Hugh Bonneville and Karen Gillan

ITV has announced new four-part comedy drama Douglas Is Cancelled set in the realm of television news.

The series, which will premiere on ITVX, features an impressive cast led by Hugh Bonneville and Karen Gillan.

Douglas Is Cancelled stars Hugh Bonneville as Douglas, a respected news presenter, and Karen Gillan as Madeline, his tech-savvy and socially aware co-anchor. The cast also includes Ben Miles, Alex Kingston, Nick Mohammed, and Simon Russell Beale.

Written and executive produced by Steven Moffat, known for his work on Doctor Who, Dracula and Sherlock, the series is directed by Ben Palmer and produced by Hartswood Films in association with SkyShowtime and BBC Studios Distribution. The show promises to offer a witty and insightful look at contemporary issues like gender politics, social media, and the phenomenon of ‘cancel culture.’

Douglas Is Cancelled delves into the life of Douglas Bellowes, a celebrated news anchor whose life spirals out of control following a controversial joke at a family wedding. The ensuing digital storm and public scrutiny challenge Douglas’s career and personal life, raising questions about loyalty and the true nature of his relationships, particularly with his co-anchor, Madeline.

Steven Moffat said: “I just sat down and wrote this – didn’t even tell anyone what I was doing. And now it’s all happening, thanks to the amazing Sue Vertue (renowned tv producer and in a rare moment of weakness, my wife). I can’t quite believe we’ve managed to get the mighty Hugh Bonneville involved as Douglas and that we’ve lured my old friend Karen Gillan back from Hollywood, to play Madeline.

“And like that’s not enough, we’ve got Ben Miles, Alex Kingston, Nick Mohammed and Simon Russell Beale. It’s the kind of cast that makes you terrified about stepping into the room.”

Hugh Bonneville commented: “Working again with a director like Ben, on Steven’s acidly witty script, with an ensemble of this calibre, is as daunting as it is exciting.”

Karen Gillan added: “To torment a man, let alone a man named Douglas, for four episodes – armed with the writing of Steven Moffat – is a great privilege that I’m going to enjoy every minute of.”

