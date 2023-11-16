Ted TV series comes to Sky and NOW in the UK

A TV series based on the Ted movies will come to the UK on Sky and NOW.

Ted the bear is taking over the small screen in a 7-episode prequel series, available exclusively in the UK and Ireland on Sky Max, early next year.

A teaser shares: “It’s 1993, and Ted the bear’s (Seth MacFarlane) moment of fame has passed. He’s now living back home in Framingham, Massachusetts with his best friend, 16-year-old John Bennett (Max Burkholder), along with John’s parents, Matty and Susan (Scott Grimes and Alanna Ubach) and cousin Blaire (Giorgia Whigham).

“Ted may be a lousy influence on John, but at the end of the day, he’s a loyal pal who’s always willing to go out on a limb for friendship.”

Seth MacFarlane, Paul Corrigan and Brad Walsh said: “Each generation develops its own unique artistic style, its own way of seeing the world. In the twenties, it was the subversive musical phrasings of jazz. In the fifties, it was the bold brushwork of the abstract expressionists. Our generation’s unique art is streaming content based on previously successful intellectual property. In that proud tradition, we humbly give you Ted.

“Our series is a prequel to the Ted movies. It takes place in the nineties but is based on the timeless truth that being sixteen sucks. The only thing that makes it tolerable is going through it with a friend, even if that friend is a has-been magical teddy bear with a foul mouth and a proclivity for drug use.

“The three of us were teenagers in the nineties and grew up in and around Boston, where the show takes place, so many of these stories are personal for us. We were able to put the characters through some of the same indignities and milestones we experienced back then. Also, we made stuff up (it’s a lot of pages to fill and real life is mostly boring).”

Katie Keenan, Group Director of Acquisitions, Sky UK added: “We’re honoured to welcome the foul-mouthed, larger-than-life character that is Ted to Sky next year. The Ted movies were a global smash hit, and we can’t wait to see what the TV prequel has in store, however given Seth is behind the project, we know it’s going to be riotous fun for Sky customers, from start to finish.”

Ted will air in the UK on Sky Max and NOW in 2024 with an exact release date to be announced.

More on: Sky Streaming TV