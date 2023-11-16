The Kemps: All Gold comes to BBC Two and iPlayer

Spandau Ballet’s Kemp Brothers will reunite with Rhys Thomas for The Kemps: All Gold.

Spandau Ballet’s Gary and Martin Kemp have teamed up once again with acclaimed documentary filmmaker Rhys Thomas OBE for The Kemps: All Gold, the highly anticipated sequel to the 2020 mockumentary The Kemps: All True.

L-R: Gary Kemp, Martin Kemp. Credit: BBC/Kieron McCarron

The Kemps: All Gold promises a year-long journey with the Kemp brothers, captured by Rhys Thomas. The narrative follows their endeavors in making a biopic, experiencing the twists and turns of divorce, and forming a supergroup. True to form, the journey is fraught with unexpected developments.

The show boasts a star-studded ensemble, blending veteran actors with emerging talents. Michael Kitchen reprises his role as the Kemps’ perennially challenged manager, and Perry Benson returns as Ross Kemp, their fictitious brother.

The cast also features Adil Ray (Citizen Khan), Christopher Eccleston (Doctor Who), Danny John Jules (Red Dwarf), David Arnold (James Bond Composer), Dexter Fletcher (Lock, Stock and Two Smoking Barrels, I Hate Suzie), Ed Kear (Here We Go), Ellie May Sheridan (Dodger), Lenny Rush (Am I Being Unreasonable?, Dodger), Lucy Montgomery (Disenchantment, Tracey Ullman’s Show), Matt Allwright (Watchdog, Rogue Traders), Paul Reynolds (Press Gang, Trevor’s World of Sport), Shirlie Kemp (Pepsi & Shirlie), Tamzin Outhwaite (EastEnders, Murder is Easy) and Francis Rossi (Status Quo).

Martin Kemp said: “If you thought The Kemps: All True made you laugh… that was nothing, wait till you see this one. It’s brilliant , bonkers, and so funny. It’s definitely a don’t miss over Christmas.”

Gary Kemp added: “It’s fantastic to reunite with Rhys and be joined by our incredible cast for The Kemps: All Gold. We’re taking our adventures to a whole new level of dysfunction this time, and we can’t wait to share the laughter and mayhem with our fans.”

The Kemps: All Gold is set for broadcast on BBC Two and BBC iPlayer. While the exact air date remains unannounced, viewers can catch up on the prequel, The Kemps: All True, on BBC iPlayer.

