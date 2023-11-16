First look at Mary & George TV series with Julianne Moore and Nicholas Galitzine

Sky and STARZ have revealed a first teaser trailer for their upcoming limited event series, Mary & George.

This grand and unapologetic series stars the Academy Award and BAFTA-winning Julianne Moore (Still Alice, Far From Heaven), alongside Nicholas Galitzine (Cinderella, Purple Hearts) and Tony Curran (Mayflies, Your Honour).

Mary & George draws its inspiration from the incredible true story of Mary Villiers and her son, George. Set in the backdrop of the English court, the narrative focuses on their journey from modest beginnings to becoming some of the most influential figures in the court of King James VI of Scotland and I of England, portrayed by Tony Curran. The series highlights the duo’s cunning strategies to rise to power, including George becoming the King’s lover and trusted advisor.

As England faces a Spanish invasion and public unrest, the stakes are incredibly high. Mary Villiers, portrayed as a woman of ruthless ambition, uses her political acumen to climb the social ladder, aligning with politicians and criminals to establish her dominance within the English Establishment.

The series promises a gripping historical psychodrama, exploring the treacherous paths Mary and George traversed to gain control over the English Court and the King himself.

The series features a stellar ensemble cast including Nicola Walker, Niamh Algar, Trine Dyrholm, Sean Gilder, Adrian Rawlins, and many more.

Mary & George is directed by Oliver Hermanus, with Alex Winckler and Florian Cossen also contributing as directors. The series is penned by the acclaimed playwright DC Moore, drawing inspiration from Benjamin Woolley’s non-fiction book The King’s Assassin.

Audiences can look forward to the UK premiere of Mary & George on Sky Atlantic and the streaming service NOW in 2024.

