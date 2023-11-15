The Repair Shop tonight - sarber's chair, roulette machine, carousel horse

The Repair Shop is back on BBC One tonight with a repeat episode as another group of guests head into the barn.

This evening (Wednesday, 15 November) sees the return of episode 10 from series eight which first aired in March 2021.

Jay Blades and his team work to restore four precious family heirlooms, each with its own story.

Jay Blades. Picture: BBC/Ricochet Ltd

First, a 1960s barber’s chair from Joe and Sophie Davies’ family barber shop presents a dual challenge for metal expert Dominic Chinea and upholstery specialist Sonnaz Nooranvary.

Joe’s father, Bill, opened the shop in 1949, and now Sophie wishes to feature the chair in her own shop. Dominic tackles the chair’s faulty hydraulic mechanism, while Sonnaz focuses on replacing and reupholstering the damaged vinyl seat.

Sima Oskoui brings in a unique project for Julyan Wallis: her late father’s tar, a traditional Iranian stringed instrument. Restoring it would reconnect Sima to her father and her childhood in Tehran. For Julyan, this marks his first attempt at reviving a tar.

Next, Geoff Harvey, a vintage arcade and pinball machine restorer, tackles a German roulette machine owned by Sian Salkeld. The machine, reminiscent of Sian’s childhood holidays in Norfolk, has been in disrepair since her father Glyn, who used to fix it, suffered a brain injury. Geoff aims to bring the machine back to life.

Finally, Dom teams up with woodworker Will Kirk to restore a cherished vintage carousel horse named Edward, belonging to Kate Horncastle.

Edward, a focal point in Kate’s sensory therapy garden for her autism and epilepsy, requires a complete overhaul due to extensive outdoor wear, challenging both Dom and Will.

The Repair Shop airs tonight at 8PM on BBC One. You can also watch online via BBC iPlayer.

