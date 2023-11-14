Mayfair Witches comes to BBC Two and iPlayer in the UK

The BBC has announced the acquisition of the supernatural drama Mayfair Witches for BBC Two and iPlayer.

The series, based on Anne Rice’s best-selling trilogy Lives of the Mayfair Witches, is a production of AMC NETWORKS and features a star-studded cast.

Emmy-nominee Alexandra Daddario (The White Lotus), Jack Huston (House of Gucci, Fargo), Harry Hamlin (Mad Men), and Tongayi Chirisa (Palm Springs, Antebellum) lead the cast of this eight-part series.

Mayfair Witches delves into themes of female empowerment and the weighty consequences of our choices.

It follows the story of Rowan, portrayed by Daddario, a young neurosurgeon who uncovers her supernatural abilities and learns that she is the unlikely heir to a lineage of witches. The narrative weaves her struggle with these powers and a malevolent entity that has plagued her family for generations.

This acquisition comes after the success of Interview with the Vampire, another AMC NETWORKS production based on Anne Rice’s works, which also aired on BBC Two and is available on iPlayer.

Sue Deeks, Head of BBC Programme Acquisition, said: “Mayfair Witches, the second series set in Anne Rice’s Immortal Universe, conjures up a darkly distinctive and richly atmospheric companion piece to the critically-acclaimed Interview with the Vampire.”

More on: BBC TV