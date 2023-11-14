'Dynamo is Dead' live special to air on Sky and NOW this December

World renowned magician Dynamo is set to be ‘killed’ by his creator as the finale to a jaw-dropping two-hour special.

Dynamo is Dead will air live on 14 December on Sky Max and NOW, seeing Dynamo defy the odds and go beyond magic – burying himself alive.

Renowned for his extraordinary feats like walking on water and hovering over cityscapes, the world-renowned illusionist returns with an unmissable, live-aired spectacle.

Audiences will be captivated, bracing themselves as the illusionist embarks on a daring act, symbolically digging his own grave to perform a risky, six-feet-under stunt, symbolising a metaphorical ‘laying to rest’.

Dynamo is Dead follows the illusionist’s path through despair and renewal. Plunged into darkness due to mental health struggles and identity loss, he emerges, finding solace in sharing his journey back to the light, signalling a new chapter in his life and career.

The show will chronicle this journey, interspersed with profound conversations with notable figures including Tyson Fury, Demi Lovato, Coldplay, Cara Delevingne and Steven Bartlett. These interactions with the star-studded guests guide both the illusionist and the audience towards a revelation of freedom, challenging personal facades, as these icons discover their own magic, culminating in a spectacular finale.

Dynamo is Dead will air live at 9PM on Sky Max and streaming service NOW on 14 December in the UK.

