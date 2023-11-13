Nicola Coughlan joins cast of Doctor Who in mystery role

Nicola Coughlan is to join the cast of Doctor Who in 2024.

Nicola Coughlan will take up an undisclosed role in the show’s upcoming new series, featuring the Fifteenth Doctor, Ncuti Gatwa.

The actress from Galway has already left a significant mark in the entertainment industry with her roles as the endearing Clare Devlin in the critically acclaimed Derry Girls,”Penelope Featherington in the globally popular Bridgerton, and as one of the Barbies in the hit movie Barbie.

The Doctor (Ncuti Gatwa). Credit: BBC Studios/Screen Grab

Nicola is poised to make a notable entry into the world of time travel and intergalactic adventures in a yet-to-be-revealed role in Doctor Who.

On joining Doctor Who, Nicola Coughlan said: “I’m excited to join the Whoniverse under the leadership of the inimitable Russell T Davies. I’ve been a fan of Ncuti Gatwa for some time and getting to share the screen with him as the Doctor has been an absolute joy.”

Showrunner, Russell T Davies added: “This has been the most brilliant shoot, with Nicola lighting up the set and bringing joy. From Derry, via Bridgerton, to the TARDIS, it’s the trip of a lifetime.”

Doctor Who is set to return in November 2023 with three special episodes starring David Tennant as the Fourteenth Doctor, celebrating the show’s 60th anniversary. Ncuti Gatwa will debut as the Fifteenth Doctor during the holiday season.

Nicola Coughlan is slated to appear in Doctor Who the following year.