Kin cast revealed for new drama on BBC One

Irish drama Kin has arrived on BBC One – here’s a full run down of who’s on the cast.

The eight part series tells the story of a tragic event that leads a family into a fierce gangland conflict against a formidable international cartel.

This struggle pits the Kinsellas, a local crime family, against the expansive and powerful Cunningham cartel, resembling a modern-day David and Goliath scenario. Despite being outmatched in numbers, funding, and firepower, the Kinsellas are forced to retreat to their stronghold in Dublin.

As they face the downfall of their businesses and relentless attacks on their family and allies, they rely on their greatest strength: the indomitable ties of blood and family unity that the cartel lacks. This deep bond of kinship is their key in this seemingly unwinnable war.

Kin 2023 cast

Here’s a full rundown of who’s on the cast of Kin:

Yasmin Seky plays Nikita Murphy

Clare Dunne plays Amanda Kinsella

Aidan Gillen plays Frank Kinsella

Charlie Cox plays Michael Kinsella

Sam Keeley plays Eric ‘Viking’ Kinsella

Emmett Scanlan plays Jimmy Kinsella

Ryan Lincoln plays Isaac ‘Kem’ Kemela

Ciaran Hinds plays Eamon Cunningham

Maria Doyle Kennedy plays Bridget ‘Birdy’ Goggins

Watch Kin on TV and online

Kin begins on Saturday, 18 November on BBC One with its first two episodes back-to-back at 9:35PM. Episodes then continue on TV on Tuesdays at 10:40PM.

Alternatively, all episodes will be available to watch online via BBC iPlayer from 18 November.

A teaser of the first episode shares: “The Kinsella family’s brother Michael is home from prison after years inside, to a mixed welcome. Frank is put under pressure by Cunningham, who is now favouring rival dealer Moore. Viking takes matters into his own hands, with fatal consequences.”

