Rick Astley to rock New Year's Eve with BBC One concert

Renowned pop icon Rick Astley is all set to electrify audiences at the New Year’s Eve Rocks event on the BBC.

Astley, famously known for his 1980s hit Never Going To Give You Up, recently captivated fans at Glastonbury with his renditions of Harry Styles'”As It Was and AC/DC’s Highway To Hell, and continued to impress at Radio 2 In The Park in Leicester.

As 2023 draws to a close, Astley is ready to amp up the excitement and usher in 2024 with his signature ‘Rick-Rolling’ style.

Rick Astley performs on Strictly Come Dancing

Broadcast from the renowned Roundhouse in Camden, this spectacular TV event will feature Rick Astley performing alongside a lineup of special guests. Expect a night of unforgettable performances, including Astley’s worldwide hits and some unexpected tunes, as they celebrate the new year.

The one-time TV special Rick Astley Rocks New Year’s Eve (provisional title) on BBC One promises to be an evening for the ages. Post the show, BBC One will continue the celebrations with a live broadcast of London’s spectacular traditional fireworks display.

Rick said: “What an honour it is to host the New Year’s Eve celebration on BBC One this year! It’s always been part of my New Year’s ritual to watch the show and take in the amazing fireworks, so to be part of it this year is fantastic! Here’s to a great night.”

Jonathan Rothery, Head of BBC Pop Music TV added: “Our annual New Year’s Eve performances on BBC One are about bringing some of the biggest names in music to people’s homes, wherever they are in the UK.

“The last few years have seen performances from Sam Ryder in 2022, Olly Alexander, Kylie, Pet Shop Boys in 2021 and Alicia Keys in 2020 and I’m so pleased to be able to announce that Rick Astley – who has had a fantastic 2023 so far – will be soundtracking the celebrations this year. It’s a brilliant way to round off another fantastic year of live performances on the BBC.”

The special guests joining Rick on stage at the very special event will be announced in due course.

