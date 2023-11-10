Celebrity Escape to the Country comes to BBC One this December

Escape to the Country will return to BBC One this December with new celebrity specials.

Brand new spin-off Celebrity Escape to the Country will air five episodes this December in a new spin-off following the long-standing success of the original format Escape to the Country.

Celebrity Escape to the Country welcomes an exciting host of well-known faces hoping to make a countryside relocation including the nation’s favourite panto dame and King of the Jungle, Christopher Biggins; Bucks Fizz popstar, Cheryl Baker; TV health professional, Doctor Ranj Singh; Strictly Come Dancing’s Janette Manrara and Aljaž Škorjanec; and TV quiz sensation, Jenny Ryan AKA ‘The Vixen’ from The Chase.

Since its debut in 2002, BBC’s enduring property program Escape to the Country has been a window into rural Britain’s real estate, offering city dwellers a glimpse into potential rural living.

The show navigates through the decision-making process of potential buyers, aided by property experts, as they contemplate exchanging the fast pace of urban life for the tranquil, slower pace of rural areas.

The new Celebrity Escape to the Country episodes will feature celebrity house hunters as they journey through the peaceful settings and ways of life in regions like the Home Counties, Cheshire, the Peak District, Lancashire, Kent, and Sussex.

John Comerford, Head of programme makers Naked West (a Fremantle label), said: “We love helping prospective rural dwellers find their dream homes and we’re delighted the BBC have commissioned this special series giving us all an insight into our favourite celebrities’ lives as they look to swap the city for a new home in the country.”

Julie Shaw, Commissioning Editor, BBC Daytime and Factual, added: “Escape to the Country has been a staple in the BBC daytime schedule for 21 years. Audiences love this programme and watching the journeys the house-hunters go on, so it was about time we got to go house hunting with some famous faces. I can’t wait for this to land in the schedules.”

The celebrity specials will be on BBC One and BBC iPlayer in December.

More on: BBC TV