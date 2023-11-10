The Celebrity Mastermind 2023 contestants have been revealed with a brand new series on its way to BBC One.

New episodes of Celebrity Mastermind launch in a new Friday night slot on 24 November at 8PM.

BBC host Clive Myrie presides over the challenging contest, where courageous celebrities face the daunting black chair, all in an effort to generate funds for their selected charities.

Mastermind host Clive Myrie. Credit: Hindsight/Hat Trick Productions/William Cherry/Press Eye

This season’s lineup includes a diverse array of the UK’s finest, featuring esteemed comedians, athletes, actors, and television hosts.

Celebrity Mastermind 2023 contestants

Episode 1

Comedian Rosie Jones

BBC Radio 1 DJ Gemma Bradley

Musician Dan Gillespie Sells from the band The Feeling

Broadcaster Andy Goldstein

Episode 2

Star of Mrs Brown’s Boys Danny O’Carroll

Drag Race UK queen Cheddar Gorgeous

Coach Trip’s Brendan Sheerin

Comedian Jayde Adams

Episode 3

Hollyoaks actor Nick Pickard

Former Lioness Karen Bardsley

DJ and Radio Presenter Harpz Kaur

Broadcaster Terry Christian

Episode 4

BBC News presenter Jane Hill

Gogglebox star Mica Ven

TV doctor Dr Amir Khan

Comedian Jamie MacDonald

Episode 5

Singer-songwriter Andrew Roachford

Comedian Sara Barron

Waterloo Road actor and comedian Jo Coffey

BBC Sport presenter Jason Mohammad

Episode 6

Professional footballer Troy Deeney

A Place in the Sun presenter Jasmine Harman

BBC Radio 2 presenter OJ Borg

Singer Dana

Further episodes with more contestants will follow in 2024.

Clive Myrie said: “What I love about Celebrity Mastermind, is that our famous contenders are game for anything. Up for a grilling in the famous black chair. It’s wonderful entertainment helping out their favourite charities. Game on!”

Kalpna Patel-Knight, Head of Entertainment at the BBC, said: “It is great having Celebrity Mastermind back in the schedules and with the brand new Friday spot! I am sure that viewers are looking forward to seeing more famous faces be put through their paces by Clive, as they raise money for their chosen charities.”

Meanwhile the regular series of Mastermind will be back in 2024 with applications now ope.

