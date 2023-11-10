tellymix
Celebrity Mastermind 2023 contestants revealed for new episodes

By Josh Darvill | Published
The first line up of Celebrity Mastermind 2023 contestants
Left to right: Rosie Jones, Gemma Bradley, Dan Gillespie Sells and Andy Goldstein. Credit: BBC/HatTrick/Hindsight Productions
The Celebrity Mastermind 2023 contestants have been revealed with a brand new series on its way to BBC One.

New episodes of Celebrity Mastermind launch in a new Friday night slot on 24 November at 8PM.

BBC host Clive Myrie presides over the challenging contest, where courageous celebrities face the daunting black chair, all in an effort to generate funds for their selected charities.

Mastermind host Clive Myrie.
Mastermind host Clive Myrie. Credit: Hindsight/Hat Trick Productions/William Cherry/Press Eye

This season’s lineup includes a diverse array of the UK’s finest, featuring esteemed comedians, athletes, actors, and television hosts.

Celebrity Mastermind 2023 contestants

Episode 1

  • Comedian Rosie Jones
  • BBC Radio 1 DJ Gemma Bradley
  • Musician Dan Gillespie Sells from the band The Feeling
  • Broadcaster Andy Goldstein

Episode 2

  • Star of Mrs Brown’s Boys Danny O’Carroll
  • Drag Race UK queen Cheddar Gorgeous
  • Coach Trip’s Brendan Sheerin
  • Comedian Jayde Adams

Episode 3

  • Hollyoaks actor Nick Pickard
  • Former Lioness Karen Bardsley
  • DJ and Radio Presenter Harpz Kaur
  • Broadcaster Terry Christian

Episode 4

  • BBC News presenter Jane Hill
  • Gogglebox star Mica Ven
  • TV doctor Dr Amir Khan
  • Comedian Jamie MacDonald

Episode 5

  • Singer-songwriter Andrew Roachford
  • Comedian Sara Barron
  • Waterloo Road actor and comedian Jo Coffey
  • BBC Sport presenter Jason Mohammad

Episode 6

  • Professional footballer Troy Deeney
  • A Place in the Sun presenter Jasmine Harman
  • BBC Radio 2 presenter OJ Borg
  • Singer Dana

 

Further episodes with more contestants will follow in 2024.

Clive Myrie said: “What I love about Celebrity Mastermind, is that our famous contenders are game for anything. Up for a grilling in the famous black chair. It’s wonderful entertainment helping out their favourite charities. Game on!”

Kalpna Patel-Knight, Head of Entertainment at the BBC, said: “It is great having Celebrity Mastermind back in the schedules and with the brand new Friday spot! I am sure that viewers are looking forward to seeing more famous faces be put through their paces by Clive, as they raise money for their chosen charities.”

Meanwhile the regular series of Mastermind will be back in 2024 with applications now ope.

