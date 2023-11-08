Live at the Apollo to return to BBC for two brand new series

Live at the Apollo is to return for two brand new series.

Live at the Apollo has been a cornerstone in the rise of many of Britain’s comedy greats, from Michael McIntyre to Katherine Ryan, including the likes of John Bishop and Mo Gilligan.

As the show approaches its 20th anniversary with 115 episodes to date, it remains a premiere platform for stand-up comedy, celebrating the rich diversity and unparalleled talent within the UK comedy scene, and introducing audiences to emerging comedic talent destined for stardom.

Originally debuting in 2004 as Jack Dee Live at the Apollo, the programme has been a launchpad for numerous now-familiar faces, including Joan Rivers, Romesh Ranganathan, Kevin Bridges and Lee Mack. It has also spotlighted a roster of comedy icons like Alan Carr, Nish Kumar, Sir Lenny Henry, Jack Whitehall, Eddie Izzard, Tom Allen, Sarah Millican, and Nina Conti, etching its mark as a legendary showcase in the comedy circuit.

Both series will consist of six regular episodes and a Christmas special and will be filmed at the Hammersmith Apollo in 2024 and 2025 where comedians will perform to a packed house of 3500 people.

Kalpna Patel-Knight, Head of Entertainment at the BBC, said: “We are very proud that we will be making two more series of Live at the Apollo, which provides a platform for fresh and experienced comedians to showcase themselves.

“The show has consistently delivered the finest comedy talents to our viewers, and we are excited to keep bringing fresh and hilarious stand-up acts for all to enjoy.”

Andrew Beint, MD of Open Mike Productions commented: “Open Mike are thrilled that Live At The Apollo will air for two more series on the BBC in 2024 and 2025. We will continue to introduce viewers to some of the funniest homegrown and international stand-up comedic talent currently working in today’s comedy industry, and cannot wait to have the future comedy super stars of tomorrow perform in front of the famous Live At the Apollo lights.”

More on: BBC TV