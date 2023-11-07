The Weakest Link start date revealed for new episodes

The start date has been confirmed for new episodes of The Weakest Link on BBC One.

Romesh Ranganathan will be back as quiz-master for a new series of The Weakest Link this autumn.

Another all-star line-up of celebrity contestants will attempt to win up to £50,000 for charity by answering general knowledge questions before only two remain and play head to head to determine the winner.

The Weakest Link host, Romesh Ranganathan – (C) BBC Studios – Photographer: Alan Peebles

When is The Weakest Link back on TV?

New episodes of The Weakest Link begin on Saturday, 18 November 2023 at 5:55PM on BBC One.

You’ll also be able to watch online via BBC iPlayer. The new series has eighteen episodes.

In the first, eight Eastenders cast members show off their general knowledge skills to win money for their chosen charity.

The Eastenders contestants are: Natalie Cassidy, Kellie Bright, Brian Conley, Ross Boatman, Danielle Harold, Tony Clay, Lorraine Stanley and Delroy Atkinson.

The Weakest Link first made its return to UK TV in 2001.

The iconic quiz show, originally fronted by Anne Robinson, previously aired between 2000 and 2012.

Host Romesh said of the new reboot: “It’s an honour to be asked to bring back what is basically a TV institution to our screens.

“Anne was an amazing host and to step into her shoes is an anxiety-inducing privilege. I’m hoping we’ve found a way to make both the fans of the show happy as well as bringing a new audience to it.”

Participants strive to accumulate as much money as possible by answering a series of general knowledge questions. A consecutive streak of correct answers increases the potential winnings.

After each round, the contestants must cast a vote to eliminate whom they perceive as ‘the weakest link’ from the group. The individual receiving the majority of votes is ousted from the game.

In the climactic final round, the top two contestants compete head-to-head. The ultimate victor claims the jackpot, which, in the celebrity edition, is donated to a charity selected by the winner.