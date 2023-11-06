Russell Kane brings Evil Genius to Sky HISTORY

Sky HISTORY is to set to premiere Evil Genius with Russell Kane this November.

The brand new series is set to hit television screens on Monday, 20 November 2023.

The programme promises to deliver a blend of historical investigation and comedic debate as Russell Kane, the award-winning writer, comedian, and actor, is joined by a revolving panel of famous personalities to explore the lives of controversial figures from history.

Building on the success of the BBC Sounds podcast by the same name, each episode will see Kane, along with three celebrity guests, delve into the lives of historical characters, prompting audiences to reconsider their legacies under the lens of morality and brilliance.

The celebrity lineup for the discussions includes includes Judi Love, Geoff Norcott, Charlie Higson, Rachel Parris, Ria Lina, Rick Edwards, Tom Allen, Kerry Godliman, Michelle de Swarte, Miles Jupp, Maisie Adam, Desiree Burch, Jon Richardson, Alex Brooker and Ellie Taylor – coupled with insights from expert historians and contributors.

The series aims to strip back the veneer of historical narratives and present the audience with startling ‘truth-bombs’ as they’re asked whether these historical figures really were Evil or Genius?

A teaser shares: “Was Winston Churchill a booze-sodden imperialist? Was Albert Einstein’s greatest work plagiarised from his wife? Was Coco Chanel a Nazi spy? Was Richard Nixon really a founding father of environmentalism? Was Pablo Escobar a modern-day Robin Hood? By the end of each episode, Russell will call upon his panel of guests to cast their vote and decide once and for all.”

Russell said: “I’ve never been so excited to take people I admire, then cover them in dirty truths.”

Evil Genius with Russell Kane premieres on Monday, 20 November at 9PM on Sky HISTORY.

The full series will be made available to watch on demand from 20 November

