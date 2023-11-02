Doctor Who's The Daleks colourisation to land on BBC Four and iPlayer

A new colourisation of classic Doctor Who story The Daleks is to air on BBC Four and iPlayer.

In celebration of the 60th anniversary of Doctor Who, The Daleks, which first captivated audiences from December 1963 to February 1964, is now being reimagined with a stunning colourisation, presenting the terrifying foes as never before.

When the Daleks first appeared on the black and white screens of the 1960s, they immediately etched themselves into the annals of pop culture as one of the Doctor’s most relentless adversaries. The narrative, featuring the original crew of the TARDIS, is etched in the memories of Whovians: landing in a petrified forest on an alien planet, the Doctor, portrayed by William Hartnell, along with his companions, stumbles upon the metal city home to the menacing, mutated Daleks.

Fast forward nearly six decades, these iconic seven episodes, each 25 minutes long, have been transformed into a cinematic experience. The black and white imagery has been carefully colourised, and the episodes have been combined into an extended 75-minute feature. Accompanied by a freshly composed score by Mark Ayres, the story has been revitalised with modern sound and visual effects, designed to captivate current generations while staying true to the tale that has thrilled fans since its inception.

Viewers will have the chance to witness this vibrant retelling of The Daleks when it premieres on the 23rd of November on BBC Four and iPlayer.

But the tribute to the classic does not end there. True to the show’s commitment to its heritage, the original seven-part story will also be available in its classic format, offering fans a choice to experience the adventure in its initial glory or through the lens of the new colourisation.

Phil Collinson, Executive Producer said: “It’s been my absolute pleasure to spend this past 12 months working with such a talented team to breathe new life into this classic adventure – a story that is literally the foundation stone of all that Doctor Who has become.

“The original is a masterpiece of 1960’s television drama and this new version stands on the shoulders of the pioneering spirit of 1960’s Doctor Who.”