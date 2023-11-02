Rylan is new favourite to be permanent host of This Morning

Rylan is now the new favourite to be named as a permanent replacement for Phillip Schofield on This Morning.

Phillip quit the ITV day time series earlier this year before Holly Willoughby revealed last month that she too was stepping away from the show.

Since then a series of rotating guest hosts have appeared, including Rylan, as well as Dermot O’Leary, Rochelle Humes, Josie Gibson, Vernon Kay and Ben Shephard.

This Morning. Pictured: Holly Willoughby and Phillip Schofield Copyright ITV

Bookmakers William Hill today report that former X Factor and Celebrity Big Brother contestant Ryaln is now 5/4 to be named as permanent host, ahead of Dermot (3/1), Marvin Humes (5/1) and Stephen Mulhern (10/1).

Spokesperson for William Hill, Lee Phelps, said: “Following the departure of Phillip Schofield and Holly Willoughby from This Morning, ITV bosses are still searching for a replacement presenting line, and with Rylan Clark standing in to host the show on Monday and Tuesday this week he’s now our current favourite at 5/4 to take the role on a permanent basis.

“Dermot O’Leary was in the hot seat on Wednesday morning and is second favourite at 3/1, while Marvin Humes and Stephen Mulhern round out the top four in the betting, priced at 5/1 and 10/1 respectively.”

Holly quit This Morning in October in a post on social media, departing months after Phillip Schofield’s headline-making departure.

She wrote to her fans in a lengthy Instagram post “To everyone who has ever worked on the show over the years, thank you so so much. This is such a difficult goodbye, you are incredible and I forever will be proud of what we’ve done together.

“Thank you to everyone at ITV for being supportive. To every guest who has sat on our sofa, thank you. Most of all, thank you to the wonderful viewers. You’ve been so loyal, so supportive and the very best company every day.”

This Morning airs weekdays on ITV1 from 10AM.