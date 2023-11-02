Bradley Walsh to celebrate comedy icons in new Channel 5 TV show

Bradley Walsh is journeying back to honour the greatest comedic stars in a fresh series for Channel 5.

Provisionally titled Bradley Walsh: Comedy Titans the series will span three 90-minute episodes.

Having carved a niche in British comedy over four decades, Bradley Walsh has shared stages and moments with global comedic icons. This series is his tribute to these comedic maestros and maestras, delving deep into their artistry and the myriad emotions they’ve evoked.

Bradley navigates through the realms of sitcoms, stand-up performances, and iconic duos, chronicling his personal list of comedic giants and postulating what makes them unparalleled. Throughout the episodes, Bradley engages in heart-to-heart conversations with friends and colleagues, including Alexander Armstrong, Omid Djalili, Jo Brand, Stephen K Amos, Su Pollard, Alison Steadman, and Les Dennis, among others. Together, they decode the brilliance behind comedic legends, encompassing names like Tommy Cooper, Lee Mack, Victoria Wood, Bob Monkhouse, Little and Large, and Morecambe & Wise.

Bradley also takes a nostalgic trip revisiting timeless comedic scenes from shows like Hi Di Hi, Dad’s Army, Blackadder, and Absolutely Fabulous.

Bradley Walsh, host and Executive Producer said: “Having spent the last 40 years of my life working in comedy, it’s been wonderful speaking to some of my favourite people about our favourite comedians who have inspired us throughout our careers. We have a wealth of comedy talent in the UK and it’s a joy to celebrate them all.”

Guy Davies, Commissioning Editor, Non-Scripted UK Originals, Channel 5 & Paramount+ added: “Who better to run though his personal comedy greats than Bradley. Our audience loves Bradley, and we’re honoured to have him on the channel for this big series. With great clips and interviews his run-down of the comedy greats will be the ultimate laughter-fest as the nights draw in.”

Ed Taylor, Executive Producer for producers Honey Bee commented: “Honey Bee is delighted to be teaming up with Bradley again for Channel 5 in a funny yet fascinating look at the comedy greats that have been the laughter track of his life”.