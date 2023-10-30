The Whoniverse: BBC reveals new home for all things Doctor Who

The BBC has revealed a dedicated home for all things Doctor Who dubbed The Whoniverse.

In an exciting announcement for Whovians worldwide, the BBC iPlayer initiative will soon be the dedicated home for over 800 episodes of the iconic sci-fi series,

The Whoniverse will not only serve as a consolidated platform for every Doctor, companion, and hundreds of the series’ most notorious monsters but will also introduce brand new content, all launching on 1 November.

Frazer Hines and Wendy Padbury. Credit: BBC/Alistair Heap/Bad Wolf

The first exclusive content is the release of Tales of the TARDIS.

This six-part series brings back some of the most beloved duos from the Doctor Who canon. Fans will be treated to nostalgic voyages with classic pairings: Maureen O’Brien and Peter Purves, Frazer Hines and Wendy Padbury, Katy Manning and Daniel Anthony, Peter Davison and Janet Fielding, Colin Baker and Nicola Bryant, and Sylvester McCoy and Sophie Aldred.

The series promises both new scenes and a feature-length integration of classic episodes, providing a fresh insight into the timeless tales of these characters.

The brainchild of Showrunner Russell T Davies, along with contributions from Phil Ford and Pete McTighe, “Tales of the TARDIS” aims to rekindle fond memories for long-time fans while also ushering in a new generation of viewers.

Russell T Davies said: “The word Whoniverse was invented by fans, so it’s time to give it official status. And Tales of the TARDIS is one of the greatest delights of my career – to see old Doctors and companions reunited, still fighting the good fight, is a perfect way to celebrate the Doctor’s 60th birthday!”

The Tales Of The TARDIS will be available to stream when The Whoniverse launches on 1 November 2023, with the extensive back catalogue of Doctor Who.

Meanwhile Doctor Who will return for three new anniversary specials from Saturday, 25 November on BBC One featuring David Tennant and Catherine Tate.