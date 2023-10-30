Rhod Gilbert reveals health update ahead of Channel 4 documentary

Rhod Gilbert has given fans a major health update for 2023 as he fronts a new documentary on Channel 4.

In June 2022, comedian Rhod Gilbert was diagnosed with head and neck cancer, caused by a virus known as HPV.

The good news is that the stand up has revealed he’s received a first clear cancer scan since undergoing treatment.

Rhod Gilbert on 8 Out of 10 Cats Does Countdown

Rhod explained to the Radio Times (via BBC News): “I was back on the road earlier this year, I got a call to say my latest scan had shown the cancer was in the areas they knew about, but it wasn’t in my lungs or my brain.”

This was later followed by his first clear scan, sharing: “The best thing was that the tumour had gone, and it was once again an ordinary blood vessel.”

Rhod is set to share his journey in new Channel 4 documentary Rhod Gilbert: A Pain In The Neck, as part of the broadcaster’s Stand Up To Cancer campaign.

In the deeply personal and occasionally humorous documentary, we journey with Rhod over 18 months of highs and lows as he grapples with his illness.

The film vividly portrays the realities of living with a lesser-known cancer, illuminating the struggles and bringing attention to the disease.

Rhod offers a candid look into his life from the moment of diagnosis, navigating surgeries, chemotherapy, and radiotherapy. Using personal video diaries, we’re privy to the roller-coaster of emotions, the joy of ringing the end-of-treatment bell, and the tense anticipation of awaiting the results.

He embarks on a mission: to not only create awareness about the illness and its prevention but also to fundraise for the cancer centre that was instrumental in his fight.

Rhod Gilbert: A Pain in the Neck for SU2C airs on Monday, 30 October at 9PM. You’ll also be able to watch online via Channel 4 Streaming.