Children In Need 2023: Tonight's schedule, line up and presenters

Children In Need 2023 is here and tonight sees the annual telethon on BBC One.

But what time is it all on and what can we expect? Here’s ALL you need to know!

Tonight’s Children In Need schedule

BBC Children in Need 2023 begins at 7PM on BBC One and runs for three hours to 10PM.

Ade Adepitan MBE, Mel Giedroyc, Jason Manford, Chris Ramsey, Lenny Rush and Alex Scott MBE will host an evening of exclusive sketches and performances featuring well-known faces as you’ve never seen them before.

As well as tuning in to watch via the TV, you can also watch Children In Need online via the BBC iPlayer.

The event is filmed live from MediaCityUK in Salford.

Here’s what to expect from the night this evening…

Doctor Who

Ahead of the three specials for the 60th anniversary, a brand new exclusive Doctor Who scene will have viewers smiling from ear to ear, as David Tennant stars as the Fourteenth Doctor who shares an encounter with a mysterious new character, played by actor and comedian Mawaan Rizwan.

It is then that the Doctor uncovers an age old mystery involving one of the his oldest foes…

MasterChef

It’s mayhem in the MasterChef kitchen as John Torode and Gregg Wallace are joined by some of Britain’s best-loved puppets all competing to cook and create a dish to win over the judges. Who will be crowned MasterChef Puppet Champion for BBC Children in Need?

Race Across Yorkshire

The race is on for three pairs of TV characters in Race Across Yorkshire, a parody of the hugely successful Race Across The World. With cameos from Yorkshire icons and pitstops to earn cash along the way, who will make it to the town of Pudsey first?

Celebs in the Big Red Chair

Graham Norton’s notorious Big Red Chair lies in wait for six brave celebrities. If the jokes don’t cut it with the kids then the lever is pulled and the Big Red Chair fires the celebs into orbit.

The famous six are: Perry Fenwick (Eastenders), Karen Hauer (Strictly Come Dancing), Matt Goss (Bros), Conor Gallagher (Chelsea and England footballer), Dr Ranj (TV Doctor), and Rosie Ramsey (Podcaster, Presenter and Author).

Musical performances

Music performances this evening come from Leigh-Anne who will deliver her debut performance of new song My Love. There will also be performances from singer-songwriter Jerub and the UK’s Junior Eurovision ensemble STAND UNIQU3 performing their hit song ‘Back to Life’,

Plus, the heartwarming BBC Children in Need choir, assembled from various UK regions, will deliver a touching performance of You Raise Me Up.

And the cast of new musical I Should Be So Lucky will perform while there will be a British TV debut performance from Walt Disney Animation Studios upcoming film Wish, sung by West-End musical star Merryl Ansah.

Challenge Squad and Vernon Kay

The Challenge Squad from The One Show, comprising youths aided by BBC Children in Need projects, will conclude with live performances featuring special guest artists.

Additionally, the final amount raised by Radio 2’s challenge – Vernon Kay’s ULTRA Ultramarathon Challenge – will be announced.

Appeal films

Throughout the show, appeal films feature some of those whose lives have been changed through the support of BBC Children in Need, and the project workers who work tirelessly to help them.

Children In Need 2023 airs 7-10PM on BBC One on Friday, 17 November.

For more information on Children In Need and to donate, visit bbcchildreninneed.co.uk.