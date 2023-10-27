Homes Under the Hammer celebrates 20 years with celebrity guests

BBC classic Homes Under the Hammer is to welcome celebrity guest hosts as it marks 20 years.

The show is all set to ring in its 20th year since first gracing our screens on 17 November 2003.

In a fitting tribute to the show’s enduring appeal, a series of special episodes will feature celebrity guest presenters.

Each of these anniversary specials will star a celebrity presenter, showcasing a fresh property and revisiting a standout moment from the show’s illustrious past. These episodes are set to culminate in a double-bill on the anniversary date itself.

Among the celebrity line-up, who are also ardent fans of the programme, Martin Roberts is slated to commence the festivities in Bristol, partnering with Laurence Llewelyn-Bowen. This duo will be followed by Martel Maxwell and Alex Jones, bringing their property insights from London.

Viewers can also anticipate a style face-off between Laurence and Martin, even as the former sheds light on revamping a vintage avocado bathroom.

Meanwhile, Alex will share her penchant for properties retaining their authentic charm. A high point in each episode, the celebrities will deliver the series’ catchphrase, ‘Let’s find out what happened when it went under the hammer’, leading to interactions with the successful auction bidders.

As the year progresses, Dion Dublin pairs with Toyah Wilcox for a Birmingham special. In another episode, Jacqui Joseph joins forces with Owain Wyn Evans, spotlighting a Welsh property. Furthermore, Tommy Walsh will collaborate with Amanda Lovett of The Traitors fame for an episode set in Buckinghamshire.

Ever since its debut in 2003, Homes Under the Hammer quickly cemented its place in the hearts of viewers, seamlessly blending entertainment with indispensable property insights over more than 1,450 episodes.

Martin Roberts said: “Who would have thought back in 2003 when I uttered those immortal lines ‘let’s find out what happened when it went ‘under the hammer’ for the first time, that I’d still be saying them 20 years on? But I am. And I’m so very proud to have been part of this much-loved show that’s been bringing entertainment and inspiration to viewers for a spectacularly long time.”

