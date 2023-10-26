Vick Hope and Steffan Powell are to host BBC’s new live gaming fundraiser Game On! For BBC Children in Need.

BBC Radio 1’s Vick Hope is set to collaborate with BBC’s gaming guru Steffan Powell for the new live fundraising event on BBC Three and BBC iPlayer.

Joining the dynamic duo will be TV and radio personality Lauren Layfield, and a lineup of the UK’s renowned gamers and digital influencers, such as Slogo and Spencer FC, all geared up to support BBC Children in Need.

In a thrilling segment, Yung Filly, Nic Hamilton, Harry Pinero, the Quadrant team and Elz the Witch will compete on the F1 23 Sim Rig. Meanwhile, at the HADO stage, the team of Tillie Amartey, Ellie Simmonds and Nile Wilson will face off against Bayo Akinfenwa, Tilley Lockey and Sam Quek, who will challenge the champions of the BBC Children in Need HADO contest.

A celebrity face-off in Just Dance Now is also on the cards, while Luke Vernon will be on-ground, interacting with enthusiasts at London’s Comic Con. Additionally, social media stars The Famileigh are set to deliver a special performance. High-profile streamers like Bateson87, Freyzplayz, Geeky Cassie, Koji, Leahviathan, and Tubbo will ensure fans don’t miss a moment, broadcasting live from the studio. And that’s not all; more celebrity appearances are on the horizon.

This groundbreaking two-hour special, broadcasting live from Nottingham’s premier Esports venue, Confetti-X, is not just a showcase of gaming prowess. Alongside a galaxy of gamers, influencers, and celebrities, viewers will be treated to rounds of fan-favourite games such as EA SPORTS™’ F1® 23, Just Dance Now, HADO, and Mario Kart 8 Deluxe. The ultimate goal? Rallying the gaming community across the UK to band together and make a significant impact.

Game On! For BBC Children in Need will air live on BBC Three and BBC iPlayer at 7PM on Friday, 10 November.

Vick Hope said: “I’m very excited to be presenting this new, epic live show from Nottingham for BBC Children in Need. It’s a fantastic opportunity to showcase the talents of gamers across the country and bring together the power of the gaming community to raise money and make a difference to the lives of young people.”

Steffan Powell added: “Our show is so exciting because you really don’t see this often. Loads of your favourite people – celebs, influencers and you at home – all together playing games, competing live on telly and raising money for an incredible cause. The show is a real love letter to people’s favourite games and you won’t want to miss out on 10th November!”