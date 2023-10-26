Domino Day first look at new BBC supernatural drama

BBC Three has revealed first pictures from new ‘witch drama’ Domino Day.

Domino Day is a brand new series created and written by Lauren Sequeira and set in Manchester.

The series stars BAFTA nominated Siena Kelly (Adult Material, Hit & Run) as Domino Day, a young woman on all the dating apps. But Domino isn’t swiping to find her soulmate – she’s swiping to hunt.

Siena Kelly as Domino Day. Credit: BBC/Dancing Ledge Productions/Sophie Mutevelian

Poppy Lee Friar as Geri. Credit: BBC/Dancing Ledge Productions/Sophie Mutevelian

Percelle Ascott as Leon. Credit: BBC/Dancing Ledge Productions/Sophie Mutevelian

A teaser shares: “A young witch with extraordinary powers, Domino is desperately seeking a community who can help her understand who she is, but she doesn’t need to look far, as a coven of witches is already tracking her every move, convinced they have to stop her before her powers destroy everyone and everything around her.

“When a dangerous figure from Domino’s past comes back to haunt her, will it be a fresh start for them all, or a final showdown?”

The cast also features Babirye Bukilwa as Sammie, Poppy Lee Friar as Geri, Alisha Bailey as Kat, Molly Harris as Jules, Sam Howard Sneyd as Silas, Percelle Ascott as Leon.

Molly Harris as Jules. Credit: BBC/Dancing Ledge Productions/Sophie Mutevelian

Alisha Bailey as Kat. Credit: BBC/Dancing Ledge Productions/Sophie Mutevelian

They’re joined by Lucy Cohu, Christopher Jeffers and Jonah Rzeskiewicz.

Domino Day creator Lauren Sequeira said: “I cannot wait for the world to meet this amazing cast, led by the sensational Siena Kelly. Don’t expect broomsticks, pointy hats and wands — these are witches like you’ve never seen before; cool, provocative, and full of grit. They are all simply spellbinding onscreen, and Siena is the perfect Domino Day.”

Domino Day will arrive in early 2024 on BBC Three and BBC iPlayer.

