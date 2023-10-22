Paul O'Grady For The Love Of Dogs 'set to continue with new host'

Paul O’Grady: For The Love Of Dogs is reportedly set to continue with new hosts.

First airing in 2012, For the Love of Dogs follows the work of the staff of Battersea Dogs & Cats Home.

The popular show had been filmed with the late Paul O’Grady up until his sudden and unexpected passing in March.

Paul O’Grady with Sausage, a Wire-Haired Dachshund. Paul fell in love with wire-haired dachshund ‘Sausage’ and adopted him from Battersea during filming For The Love Of Dogs in 2022

In each episode, Paul met the animals in need of care and those going out of the way to help them.

The final instalments featuring Paul recently aired on ITV1 and now there’s rumours the show may continue on in his honour.

Dog lovers Ricky Gervais, Amanda Holden and Martin Clunes are said to be possible new replacements.

A source told The Sun newspaper: “It’s a heart-warming series which raised the profile of the charity and ITV plans to continue making it in Paul’s memory.”

Speaking about the show’s continued success prior to his passing, Paul said: “I was only supposed to do six days filming here back in 2012 but I’ve never really left since. People always tell me they laugh at me rolling around on the floor with these dogs, but that’s the only way to be with them. I’m not going to stand at the gate all day talking to the camera.

“I genuinely love these dogs. I really do.”

For now, nothing has been officially announced.

Meanwhile, Battersea Dogs and Cats Home has announced they will name their veterinary hospital after Paul.

Paul became an ambassador for Battersea Dogs and Cats Home in 2012.

Following his passing, Battersea initiated a “tribute fund” in his honour, which has garnered a remarkable £480,000 in donations to date. From this fund, £100,000 will be shared among five other animal charities that held a special place in the entertainer’s heart.

His husband Andre Portasio said: “Seeing how loved Paul was by so many has been truly touching.

“Paul was so passionate in his support of rescue animals, and it gives me some comfort to know that through the hard work and commitment of Battersea and other charities Paul’s legacy will live on.

“I know that Paul would have been pleased to know that the most disadvantaged animals he was so fond of championing are getting the love and support they deserve.”