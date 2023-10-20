Cause of Death returns for new episodes in 2023

Channel 5 has announced the start date for the new series of its acclaimed TV show Cause of Death.

Senior Coroner Dr. James Adeley and his teams at Royal Preston and Royal Blackburn Hospitals are back to delve into the mysteries surrounding the approximately 4,000 unexplained and suspicious deaths occurring in Lancashire each year.

The 360-degree series will follow the journey of a body, starting from the moment it is discovered or brought into the mortuary and continuing through the inquest months later.

Dr James Adeley Coronor

Cause of Death start date

The 2023 series of Cause of Death will begin on Wednesday, 1 November at 9PM on Channel 5.

You’ll also be able to watch online on My5.

Each stand-alone episode explores multiple stories, focusing on the families at the heart of these tales. The series provides an insightful narrative of the Coroner and the specialized officers working with grieving relatives.

Each episode is a captivating blend of investigation and intrigue, as they follow the same Coroner, officers, and precinct, all striving to unravel the mysteries behind each death.

This is the first of two new series of the show, which first premiered in 2022 and will return in 2024.

Executive Producer Anna Hall of programme makers Candour said: “This has been a ground-breaking series to make – and we are thrilled that the sensitive work of the police; all the hospital staff and of course the Coroner and his officers have been recognised in telling these incredible stories.”

Channel 5 and Paramount + Commissioning Editor, Daniel Pearl added: “Cause of Death is a truly extraordinary new factual hit. Its first series garnered both high praise and high ratings in equal measure owing to the sensitive way that Candour approached this difficult subject and the great care taken to work with all the contributors.”

You can catch up with past episodes online now on My5.