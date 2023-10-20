Generation Z cast and first look at new Channel 4 TV show

Here’s all about Channel 4’s new upcoming dark comedy TV series Generation Z.

From Ben Wheatley, this six-part series, offers a coming-of-age tale for our peculiar times, spiced with generous doses of extravagant gore.

The story unfolds in the fictitious town of Dambury, a place rife with limited prospects and little excitement. Grey, nondescript, and easily forgotten. It’s the last place one would anticipate the apocalypse to commence… Yet, when an army convoy overturns near a care home, a chemical leak starts affecting the residents. The elderly residents, under the leadership of Cecily and Frank, portrayed by Sue Johnston (The Royle Family) and Paul Bentall (The World’s End), escape the clutches of the army, seeking to contain their ravenous, violent, and insatiable craving for raw flesh.

JANINE (Anita Dobson)

Generation Z – First Look – Finn

On the night of the outbreak, teenagers – Charlie, Kelly, Steff, and Finn, played by Jay Lycurgo (The Bastard Son & The Devil Himself), Buket Komur (Our House), Lewis Gribben (Somewhere Boy), and Viola Prettejohn (The Nevers) – are leading typical teenage lives: consuming tinnies, dealing with messy emotions, navigating complex relationships, and ignoring their A-Level preparation. But their world takes an abrupt turn as they find themselves at the centre of the virus when Kelly’s grandmother Janine, portrayed by Anita Dobson (EastEnders), becomes infected and attacks her.

Even though it’s the end of the world, home life and relationship problems don’t come to a halt, as the gang faces off against the zombie horde. They must also contend with issues involving their parents, betrayals among friends, and long-buried family secrets resurfacing. Life is equally complicated for the zombies, as the virus fuels their single-minded desires, adding a new dimension to their undead rampage.

Meanwhile, Finn becomes concerned about her grandfather-figure, Morgan, played by Robert Lindsay (My Family), as she suspects that there might be more to the chemical spill than meets the eye. Just what exactly was being transported?

Generation Z – First Looks – Billy and Morgan

Generation Z – First Look – Charlie and Steff

Also on the cast are Ava Hinds-Jones in her first TV role, comedian Johnny Vegas (Benidorm), Robert James-Collier (Downton Abbey), Suzanne Ahmet (Inside Man), T’Nia Miller (Years and Years), Sophie Stone (The Chelsea Detective), Chris Reilly (The Last Post), D’Angelou Osei Kissiedu (Rocks), Ellie-Mae Siame (His Dark Materials), Robin Hill (Kill List), Gareth Tunley (Kill List), John Hollingworth (The Queen’s Gambit), Maanuv Thiara (DI Ray), Rebecca Humphries (The Crown), Ellora Torchia (The Gold), Andrew Kazamia (London’s Burning), Garrick Hagon (Star Wars: Episode IV – A New Hope), and Mark Monero (EastEnders).

Ben Wheatley said: “It’s been amazing working on Generation Z with The Forge and Channel 4. It’s my first original series and a project very close to my heart. I hope everyone loves it as much as we do.”

A start date for the series is to be announced.