World's Most Dangerous Roads returns to Dave for second series

UKTV has announced the return of World’s Most Dangerous Roads for a second series on Dave and UKTV Play.

The new series will feature fresh comedy pairings embarking on thrilling journeys along some of the world’s most perilous roads.

Some of the pairings for series two include Jamali Maddix and Larry Dean, who will venture into the dramatic landscapes of Bhutan, Rhod Gilbert and Angela Barnes taking on the challenging terrain of the Italian Alps, and Mike Wozniak and Ola Labib driving into the wilds of Namibia.

Slovenia will see David Harewood and Fraser James tackling its dangerous roads, while Olga Koch and Thanyia Moore explore Bulgaria’s diverse terrain. Jeff Stelling and Chris Kamara set out on a thrillingly scenic journey to Sri Lanka, and Desiree Burch and Jessica Fostekew travel through Colorado’s notoriously dangerous ground.

Finally, Seann Walsh and Joe Swash explore the risky turf of Guatemala.

Hilary Rosen, director of commissioning at UKTV, said: “I’m delighted to be working with Ricochet to bring World’s Most Dangerous Roads back for a second time. This series will continue to deliver heart stopping moments, set against spectacular landscapes as our often terrified celebrities battle some of the world’s toughest roads.

“It also provides revealing insights into their real world friendships while they undertake the adventure of a lifetime.”

Cherie Hall, channel director added: “World’s Most Dangerous Roads thrilling format proved a hit with Dave viewers. It perfectly combines elements of travel, comedy and adventure and I can’t wait for more!”

World’s Most Dangerous Roads will air on Dave later this year. Catch up on the first series on UKTV Play now.

