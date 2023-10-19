The One Show and Autumnwatch team up for seasonal specials

The One Show and Autumnwatch teams will collaborate for a trio of seasonal specials this year.

The Autumnwatch team will present a series of three short films and live on-location linkups at the end of October, offering nature enthusiasts their beloved dose of the outdoors.

Scheduled for Tuesday, October 24, Wednesday, October 25, and Thursday, October 26, this nature series will showcase the season’s splendid colours and vibrant wildlife activities.

In specially crafted films for The One Show, Chris Packham, Michaela Strachan, and Gillian Burke will venture across the UK, capturing remarkable wildlife behaviour and the shifts associated with the autumn season.

Viewers can anticipate glimpses of various natural wonders, including the UK’s largest Greater Horseshoe Bat colony, the annual red deer rut in the New Forest, and the enchanting sounds of Tawny owls in Kielder Forest, Northumberland.

The One Show’s presenters will also conduct live links to Iolo Williams, who will have live Autumnwatch cameras positioned in one of the UK’s most biodiverse habitats, RSPB Arne in Dorset. Over the course of three nights, Iolo aims to capture live footage of sika deer, foxes, hares, and wading birds utilizing thermal camera technology. Additionally, there will be live action from a barn owl box.

Presenter Michaela Strachan said: “Autumn marks a beautiful transition in nature’s calendar and I’m delighted we can continue to bring this seasonal event to viewers across the UK and capture the wonders of British wildlife.”

Editor of The One Show, Joanne Vaughan Jones added: “We’re thrilled to collaborate with the Autumnwatch team. It’s an exciting opportunity for viewers to tune into incredible live footage of our wildlife across the UK and enjoy scenes from one of our most colourful seasons.”

Tune in on The One Show from Tuesday 24 to Thursday 26 October at 7PM on BBC One and online via BBC iPlayer.

More on: BBC TV