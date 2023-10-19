Mandy series 3 cast and first look at Diane Morgan comedy

Filming has start on the third series of Diane Morgan’s BBC comedy Mandy.

Diane writes, directs, and stars in the series, which airs on BBC One and iPlayer.

New cast joining for series three includes Paul Ready (Motherland), Beverley Callard (Coronation Street), Nathan Foad (Our Flag Means Death) and Robbie Gee (Black Ops).

Diane Morgan as Mandy. Credit: BBC Studios/Richard Harrison

They’ll join returning cast for the new episodes: Tom Basden (Here We Go), Mark Silcox (Man Like Mobeen), Roger Sloman (Nuts in May), Alistair Green (The Great), Michael Spicer (The Room Next Door), Jackie Clune (Motherland) and Yuriko Kotani (Pls Like).

A teaser for series three shares: “The nation’s hero of the zero-hours economy Mandy returns for another series of micro-aggressive adventures, in which she battles her own personal cost-of-living crisis in a number of short-lived, ill-thought-through and poorly-paid jobs.

“Mandy is joined as ever by her friend, mentor and nail clinician Lola, played by Michelle Greenidge (Code 404), as she navigates her way through the turbulence of her quest for the ultimate aspirational lifestyle – one where she breeds prize-winning Doberman pinchers and has a magic eye picture on every wall.”

Diane Morgan said: “All the quotes used in TV Press releases like this are written by Chat GPT now. This one certainly is. When you’re writing and directing and performing in something you can’t waste time thinking of some pointless quote just to show off. No one reads beyond the first words anyway; because they just repetitively say how thrilled and excited everyone is.

“No one’s reading this now, are they? Only a fool would do that. Come on, there must be a book you could be reading now instead of this nonsense.”

A start date for the new series is to be announced. For now, the first two series of Mandy are available to watch online via BBC iPlayer here.

