Children In Need 2023 date and presenters line up announced

The presenting line up for Children In Need 2023 has been confirmed with a new face.

Lenny Rush will join the team of BBC Children in Need this year.

He stars in Doctor Who, comedy dramas Dodger and Am I Being Unreasonable?, won this year’s BAFTA for Leading Male Performance and is an RTS Breakthrough Award winner – and he’s aged just 14.

Best-known for his role as Ollie in the Daisy May Cooper comedy drama series Am I Being Unreasonable?, Lenny joins returning presenters Ade Adepitan MBE, Mel Giedroyc, Jason Manford, Chris Ramsey and Alex Scott MBE.

Children In Need’s latest telethon will air live on BBC One on Friday, 17 November 2023. You’ll also be able to watch online on BBC iPlayer.

A long-standing favourite on the television schedule and cherished by audiences, BBC Children in Need is back with a three-hour extravaganza, aimed at both entertaining the nation and raising funds for children and young people throughout the United Kingdom.

With the guidance of the presenters, viewers can anticipate a captivating evening featuring a wealth of entertainment, including sketches, musical acts, performances, and delightful surprises from some of the nation’s most beloved celebrities.

Additional information and guests will be announced soon.

Lenny said: “It’s an honour and a thrill to be the first child presenter for Children in Need- I can’t wait to feel the buzz of a live show and to help raise money for children and young people across the UK facing disadvantages. I’m so excited and look forward to all of you joining me on Friday the 17th of November!”

Peter Davey, Executive Producer added: “We are all thrilled to have Lenny join us live on the night. The Children in Need audience fell in love with him when he took over the “Celebrity Call Centre” brilliantly in last year’s sketch – so getting him back to host for his first time this year is the next logical step.”