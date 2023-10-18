Doctors AXED by the BBC after 23 years with last episode in 2024

The BBC has confirmed the end of Doctors after 23 years.

The daytime favourite will conclude with its final episode in December 2024.

In a statement, the BBC said: “We have taken the very difficult decision to bring daytime drama Doctors to an end after 23 years. With super inflation in drama production, the cost of the programme has increased significantly, and further investment is also now required to refurbish the site where the show is made, or to relocate it to another home.

“With a flat licence-fee, the BBC’s funding challenges mean we have to make tough choices in order to deliver greater value to audiences.

“We remain fully committed to the West Midlands and all of the funding for Doctors will be reinvested into new programming in the region.

“We would like to thank all the Doctors cast and crew who have been involved in the show since 2000. We know the crucial role Doctors has played in nurturing talent, and we will work to develop new opportunities to support skills in scripted programming.

“The final episode will screen in December 2024 and we are working closely with BBC Studios to give it the finale it deserves.”

Doctors, a British daytime soap opera, has graced BBC One’s screens since the year 2000. The show unfolds its stories in the fictional setting of Letherbridge, revolving around the daily lives of doctors, nurses, and the dedicated personnel at the fictional Mill Health Centre.

By placing its emphasis on character-driven plots and addressing pressing real-world issues while also delving into the personal experiences of healthcare professionals, Doctors has firmly etched its place in viewers’ hearts, securing its enduring popularity throughout the years.

The current regular cast includes Adrian Lewis Morgan, Matthew Chambers, Elisabeth Dermot Walsh, Chris Walker, Dido Miles, Ian Midlane, Ashley Rice, Bharti Patel, Dex Lee, Ross McLaren, Kia Pegg, Kiruna Stamell, Wendi Peters and Rahul Arya.

