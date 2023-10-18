The BBC has confirmed its plans for next year’s Eurovision Song Contest.

Following Loreen’s victory in Liverpool earlier this year with the song Tattoo, the 68th edition of the Contest will be taking place in Sweden next May.

To little surprise, the BBC Has confirmed the UK’s participation in the competition. The search for the 2024 act and song for the United Kingdom took place over the Summer, led by Lee Smithurst, Executive Producer BBC Studios alongside Will Wilkin, Commissioning Executive BBC Music.

It was previously revealed that music management company TaP Music had ended their relationship with the BBC after helming our previous two entries.

The UK entry will be announced in due course.

Meanwhile, the BBC has revealed that the Eurovision semi-finals will return to air on BBC One alongside the final.

It follows the schedule change last year which was the first time that the semi-finals had aired on BBC’s main channel.

The BBC say that 2023 saw the largest audience on record watched the Eurovision Song Contest on BBC One and BBC iPlayer in the UK, with a reach of just under 30 million audiences across TV, radio and online.