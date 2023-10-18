Jason Watkins to lead cast of new Channel 5 drama

Jason Watkins is to lead the cast of a new Channel 5 drama.

The four-part series, provisionally titled Coma, features Jason Watkins (The Catch, The Lost Honour of Christopher Jefferies, W1A) and delves into the consequences of one fateful decision and the unforeseen chaos that ensues.

Jason Watkins plays Simon alongside Claire Skinner (Outnumbered, McDonalds & Dodds, Murder they Hope) as wife Beth.

A teaser shares: “Simon, a devoted family man, finds himself at a breaking point as his neighbourhood falls victim to the terrorising antics of a group of teenagers, led by the menacing 17-year-old Jordan Franklin, played by rising star Joe Barber, and his questionable companions.

“Simon and his wife, Beth, are desperate to move their young daughter to a safer area away from the threatening atmosphere. When Simon’s frustration reaches its peak and he confronts Jordan outside his own home, a split-second decision changes everything.”

Further cast confirmed to feature are David Bradley (After Life, Harry Potter, Game of Thrones) as Simon’s quiet grumpy neighbour Harry, Jonas Armstrong (The Drowning, The Bay, Edge of Tomorrow) as Jordan’s dangerous father Paul, Kayla Meikle (Time 2, Litvinenko, Small Axe) as determined DS Kelly, and David Mumeni (Dead Pixels, Stath Lets Flats, No Return) as Simon’s untrustworthy boss Jimmy.

Jason Watkins said: “I cannot wait to get stuck into playing Simon in Coma, this character faces an agonising situation that will keep viewers questioning their own morals. I’m sure it will be a thrilling and emotionally charged experience.”

Paul Testar, Commissioning Editor, Channel 5 and Paramount+, added: “Coma is a provocative thriller that asks the audience: What would I do? It’s the story of a good man who does one bad thing that causes his life to spiral out of control. We are excited to be working with Roughcut and CBS Studios to bring this intense and gripping tale to Channel 5 viewers and are thrilled to have the fantastic Jason Watkins leading the cast.”

Produced by Roughcut Television and CBS Studios, Coma began filming in October and is set to air on Channel 5 in 2024.