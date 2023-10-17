Simon Reeve explores Earth's most pristine wilds in new BBC series

Adventurer Simon Reeve is set to embark on a remarkable journey into the heart of some of Earth’s last untamed regions.

New four-part series Wilderness with Simon Reeve is scheduled to air on BBC Two and iPlayer in 2024.

Amid our increasingly crowded planet, a handful of remote areas still stand as bastions of nature’s dominance – the last great wildernesses.

In this forthcoming series, Simon Reeve will undertake ambitious voyages across four of these pristine locales, pushing the boundaries of his exploration further into uncharted territory than ever before. His mission is to unlock the mysteries of these wild places, providing viewers with a glimpse of the natural world in its most exquisite and delicate form.

Simon’s odyssey will lead him through the breathtaking Coral Triangle in the Pacific Ocean, the expansive expanse of Africa’s Congo Rainforest, the sweeping vistas of the Kalahari desert, and the awe-inspiring landscapes of Patagonia.

Throughout his journey, Simon will immerse himself within the communities that call these wild regions home, gaining insights into how they harmoniously coexist with nature. Moreover, he will shed light on the actions we can take to safeguard our planet’s most incredible treasures for generations to come.

Simon said: “These have been the most extraordinary journeys and expeditions I’ve ever undertaken. They were knackering, sweaty, draining, emotional, inspiring and occasionally scary. But always bloody brilliant.”

He added: “Our planet is sublimely beautiful. What an incredible wild home we still have to look after and celebrate. We travelled and trekked deep into some of our last great wilderness areas, to capture their beauty, meet the people who live there, and find some of the most spectacular wildlife on the planet, including giant whale sharks, pumas, and bonobos, perhaps our closest relatives.”

Wilderness with Simon Reeve airs on BBC Two and iPlayer in 2024 with an exact start date to be announced.

