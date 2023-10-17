Gangs of London season 3 cast and first details revealed

Casting and first details have been announced for the third season of Gangs of London.

The hit TV series will return to Sky and NOW in the UK and AMC in the US.

Helming Gangs of London season three will be Lead Director and EP, Kim Hong Sun (Project Wolf Hunting) and Lead Writer and EP, Peter McKenna (Kin).

Ṣọpẹ́ Dìrísù and Joe Cole reprise their roles as Elliot Carter and Sean Wallace, picking up from the cliff-hanger ending of season two.

They’ll be joined on the cast by Michelle Fairley in the role of Marian Wallace, Lucian Msamati as Ed Dumani, and Brian Vernel as Billy Wallace.

All returning to the action thriller are; Pippa Bennett-Warner as Shannon Dumani, Narges Rashidi as Lale, Asif Raza Mir as Asif Afidi, Orli and Eri Shuka as Luan and Mirlinda Dushaj, Jahz Armando as Saba, and Fady Elsayed as Faz.

A teaser shares: “In season three of Gangs of London, ex-undercover cop turned gangster Elliot is now operating as a top-level criminal alongside the Dumanis, but their business is thrown into chaos when their shipment of cocaine is spiked, resulting in the deaths of hundreds of civilians all over London.

“The ensuing chaos attracts attention from the authorities, putting the gangs of London under pressure like never before and the ripple effects – both personal and professional – will have devastating consequences for everyone from the Wallaces, to Luan, to Lale and the street gangs. This was a targeted attack and it’s only the beginning, but the question is – who did it and why?”

The new season will have eight episodes.

The award-winning series was created by Gareth Evans and Matt Flannery

You can catch up with the first two seasons now in the UK on Sky on Demand and NOW.

