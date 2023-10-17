Series two of Marie Antoinette heads to BBC Two and iPlayer

Series two of Marie Antoinette is heading to BBC Two and iPlayer.

Devised by Deborah Davis, the upcoming series of Marie Antoinette carries on the remarkable narrative of the incredibly contemporary and innovative young queen, portrayed by Emilia Schüle, while Louis Cunningham takes on the role of King Louis XVI of France.

A teaser shares: “At the height of their power, while Marie Antoinette and Louis face an unprecedented financial crisis, the incessant attacks of Provence and Chartres against the royal couple stir up the hatred of the nobles while disastrous consequences are looming with infamous Affair of the Diamond Necklace incident. From Versailles to the Palais-Royal, the revolt rumbles…”

Sue Deeks, Head of Programme Acquisitions, BBC, said: “Following the great success of series one, we are delighted to return to Versailles for the next entertaining chapter in the eventful life of the charismatic and captivating Marie Antoinette.”

The second series is currently in production and the first series can be viewed on BBC iPlayer.

More on: BBC Streaming TV