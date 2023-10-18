The Repair Shop tonight - beloved doll, metal guitar, leather trunk

The Repair Shop is back on BBC One tonight with a repeat episode as more people pay a visit to the barn.

This evening (Wednesday, 11 October) sees the return of episode 6 from series eight which first aired in 2021.

Jay Blades and his skilled team take on the heartwarming challenge of restoring four cherished family heirlooms and the precious memories they hold.

Jay Blades. Picture: BBC/Ricochet Ltd

The first arrival is Marcia Bryan, bearing a doll of great sentimental value, seeking the expertise of toy restorers Julie and Amanda.

This dislocated doll carries profound memories of Marcia’s childhood in a 1950s children’s home, where she shared her life with her twin brother from the tender age of six weeks.

As a child, Marcia developed a deep bond with Diana the Doll due to their shared skin color. Many decades later, her emotional return to the workshop brings tears of joy as she witnesses her beloved doll restored to its former glory.

Next, luthier Julyan Wallis takes on the task of restoring a vintage steel-bodied acoustic guitar. Owner David has fond recollections of his late father playing this instrument in church and cherished memories of youthful jamming sessions with his recently departed friend Terry.

This restoration project holds great excitement for Julyan, and after hours of meticulous craftsmanship, the guitar’s revived chords resonate deeply with David.

Max Shar turns to ceramics expert Kirsten Ramsay in the hopes of repairing a meaningful sculpture that suffered a distressing crack in an earthquake.

This commanding artwork serves as a connection to Max’s father, who he lost at a tender age. Kirsten’s meticulous work in removing the crack is a labour of love, and when Max is reunited with the restored sculpture, a flood of deep emotions overcomes him.

Lastly, siblings Suzie and Steve Fletcher embark on the repair of a leather trunk that accompanied an army officer as he journeyed through post-Second World War Africa.

The Repair Shop airs tonight at 8PM on BBC One. You can also watch online via BBC iPlayer.